A TalkSPORT pundit has suggested that an £89 million Chelsea player should make a move to Arsenal, as he would apparently be "a lot better" under Mikel Arteta.

Sterling awaits imminent Arsenal debut after deadline day loan move

The most headline-grabbing transfer of their summer window came right at the eleventh hour, with Raheem Sterling making a deadline day loan move to Arsenal after being deemed surplus-to-requirements by Enzo Maresca.

The England international will don Arsenal's number 30 shirt - previously worn by the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Yossi Benayoun - and could make his debut in the north London derby against Tottenham this weekend.

Some reports suggest that Arteta is planning to use Sterling in a false-nine role at Spurs, which would drop fan favourite Kai Havertz back into midfield, but the Gunners head coach has at least confirmed that they've been getting the 29-year-old up to speed over this international break.

“We have to see him, speak to him (about) what he’s been doing and how he’s feeling about it," said Arteta on Sterling's imminent Arsenal debut.

Raheem Sterling's all-time stats for Chelsea Goals 19 Assists 12 Yellow cards 13 Red cards 0 Minutes played 5,335

“And try to find quick wins to get him up to speed as quickly as possible and for him to understand what we are looking for from him in the dynamics of the team. We will use that time to do that and get him involved as soon as possible.”

Arsenal had been chasing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as a top target for the wide area, but the Spaniard ultimately chose to remain at his current club despite serious interest from the Premier League.

Edu Gaspar and co then turned their attention to Sterling, who is a proven English top flight star, boasting 173 goals across his spells at Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool. It has also been claimed that Arsenal are only paying £100,000-per-week of Sterling's £325,000-per-week wages, so this looks like a fantastic deal on paper.

Chelsea has been a happy hunting ground for Arsenal in terms of signings, with Havertz becoming a fan favourite after his multi-million switch from Stamford Bridge last year.

Scott Minto suggests Mykhailo Mudryk should join Arsenal

Speaking on TalkSPORT, pundit Scott Minto has suggested that £89 million Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk should follow in Sterling and Havertz's footsteps.

Indeed, he says that Mudryk would play "a lot better" for Arsenal than he does for Chelsea right now, with the Ukraine international still yet to justify his mammoth price tag from Shakhtar Donetsk.

“You talk about Mykhailo Mudryk, who Arsenal wanted. I am not sure he is (a great footballer). He certainly is not showing it at the moment," said Minto. “I think he would be a lot better in an Arsenal shirt than he would in a Chelsea shirt. That is an indictment of Chelsea.”

The £100,000-per-week winger has racked up seven goals and five assists over 62 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, but is still just 23-years-old, so there is time for him to come good yet.

Before his move to west London, Mudryk won the 2022 Ukranian Footballer of the Year award, and is still regarded as one of the nation's star players.