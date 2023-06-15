Leeds United could be set to move for a promotion specialist to fill their managerial vacancy...

What's the latest on Scott Parker to Leeds United?

That's according to The Athletic's Phil Hay, who wrote a fresh update just yesterday about the 49ers' search for a new boss after the completion of their takeover last week.

With Brendan Rodgers now out of the picture completely, as his move to Celtic seems poised, they now need to find a fine alternative who can lead them into a similarly bright future.

The first hurdle they must tackle is escaping the Championship, and there are few more qualified to do so than Scott Parker.

Having starred with Fulham and AFC Bournemouth in the second division, the Whites are now set to battle with Leicester City for his signature. He is under intense consideration by both relegated outfits.

How good is Scott Parker?

It is those two spells at this level that gives the 42-year-old his allure, as on both occasions he managed to earn promotion.

His first outing came at Craven Cottage, where his side downed Brentford in the playoff finals to regain their top-flight status. That year his side finished fourth, just two points from the automatic promotion spots.

Although they would be relegated the year following, the former West Ham United midfielder still deserves praise for the way in which he eased his side back to the top.

Then, in the same year of his exit from West London, the Cherries took the plunge and welcomed him into their dugout. He would then earn them promotion in his first season, although once again failing to last once retaking his place in the Premier League.

Although a common theme seems to emerge with Parker's managerial ventures, it seems the young tactician remains a keen student of the game who is always learning and building on his 4-3-3 philosophy. These failures might be frequent, but he will grow with each one and at the very least, he could seal an instant promotion with Leeds.

Former Fulham player and mentor of the unemployed boss, Jim Hicks, even noted: "Scott was one of the exceptional ones and one thing that sets him apart is that he listened to that advice about always preparing.

"With everything that’s going on as a player and with his family, he was still preparing quite sophisticated and mature thoughts: how he was going to behave, what standards he expected for his players, what his pre-season would look like; what’s his style going to be? What he’s going to do on set pieces? He thought it all through."

Whilst Rodgers might have been the more attractive option, given his pedigree winning trophies with the Foxes and Celtic, plus his top-flight experience, perhaps Parker's Championship nouse could prove imperative as an alternative with the skillset to easily guide Leeds back to the promised land.