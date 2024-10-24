Despite continuing their excellent form, Birmingham City have been handed yet another frustrating injury blow, with one winger now expected to be sidelined for a few weeks.

Birmingham injury news

The Blues have been almost untouchable in League One this season, losing just once in 11 games to sit top of the league. Matching the high expectations placed on them when they splashed the cash in the summer transfer window to welcome the likes of Jay Stansfield, Birmingham picked up yet another victory over Bolton on Tuesday.

That's not to say they've been completely without their troubles, however. Manager Chris Davies watched on as Emil Hansson limped off against Bolton before the game could even reach 20 minutes. In the end, the winger's knock didn't stop Birmingham from picking up all three points once again, but as the fixtures start to come thick and fast, their injuries are certainly beginning to pile up.

Davies confirmed that, alongside Hansson, his side have another injury to contend with ahead of this weekend's trip to face Mansfield Town. As relayed by the Birmingham Mail, Davies confirmed that Scott Wright is now set to miss multiple games after he missed victory against Lincoln City last weekend. Left with two wingers sidelined, the Blues must find a solution.

The Birmingham boss told reporters: “Scott Wright isn’t close. He’s picked something up and it looks like he might be a few weeks.”

Also mentioning Hansson's injury, Davies said: “I think it was a slightly different one. He felt something in his leg so we’ll have to see how he is. He’s made a massive contribution this season and has played a lot of football, he’s a really reliable player, but he just had a niggle and I’m not sure what we’re looking at.”

Birmingham games "quick" Wright could now miss

Having already missed the last two games against Lincoln and Birmingham, the news that Wright will still be missing for a few more weeks will hardly be music to Birmingham ears. This means that the winger, who only arrived in the summer, could be forced to make his return to action against Stevenage on November 16, missing four more games as a result.

Games Scott Wright could miss Date Competition Mansfield Town vs Birmingham City 26/10/2024 League One Birmingham vs Fulham U21s 29/10/2024 Football League Trophy Sutton United vs Birmingham 03/11/2024 FA Cup Birmingham vs Northampton Town 09/11/2024 League One

Wright, himself, will be desperate to get back and return to his best whilst doing so in the type of form that once earned the praise of former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who said via The Scotsman: “I thought he was a right bright spark, full of energy, he sees a pass and is always looking forward to penetrate. He’s quick and got his reward from another strong performance, so he is really in my thinking for Tuesday night."