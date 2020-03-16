Celtic must not repeat Kieran Tierney trick with Ajer

If the Scottish Premiership season does start up again, the recent pandemic will have only delayed Celtic’s inevitable title.

The Bhoys are currently 13 points clear of Glasgow rivals Rangers and, although the second-placed side do have a game in hand, it is unlikely they will be able to catch their opponents with just nine games left. Neil Lennon and co are well on course to top the table for the ninth season in the row.

The summer, though, will likely cause problems, as it seems to do every year – there is the possibility of them losing a number of players to bigger clubs.

Fraser Forster, Virgil van Dijk, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Dembele and, most recently, Kieran Tierney are amongst the players to have been poached by teams south of the border or in Europe’s top five leagues.

Watch Celtic Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Tierney’s departure to Arsenal may have seen Celtic earn £25m, but it will have been hard to see a player who has given everything to the club exit for the Premier League. Now, it seems that another north London outfit are interested in another of their star performers, with Tottenham linked to Kristoffer Ajer.

This term, the 14-time Norway international has been an ever-present in Lennon’s side, starting 28 of their 30 matches in the top flight. Celtic have the joint-top defence in the league, having shipped just 19 times, and Ajer has played a big part in that.

Aged just 21, the Norwegian has a big future ahead of him, and should still have plenty more to give to Celtic as well.

Whilst he is very likely to depart at some point in the future, Peter Lawwell should make sure that he does not leave this summer at least. Celtic need to send a message to Premier League clubs that they can’t come and poach their star players every single summer window. They are better than that.

Should Celtic sell Ajer?

Yes Vote No Vote

The next goal for Celtic has to be a certain amount of competitivity in Europe, and they made a step in the right direction this term by making it through to the first knockout round of the Europa League. If they want to progress even further, though, keeping their star players is vital – Ajer falls into that category.

Meanwhile, this man has been handed a lifeline.