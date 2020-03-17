Fraser Forster’s loan return to Celtic has been a successful move for both parties, and judging by fans’ discussion it would be in the interest of each party if he signed on a permanent basis.
Neil Lennon worked with the goalkeeper during his first spell at Celtic Park and he has been a reliable option in each of his 39 appearances this season.
There is no doubt that Forster has benefitted also. He struggled to retain his place in Southampton’s first-team after suffering from injury – playing just once last year – and Celtic have offered him the chance to play regular football, which he has made the most of.
He celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday and that sparked praise from sections of the Bhoys’ fanbase, who have loved what they have seen from the shot-stopper this season.
Happy Birthday Big Man what a player.
— Lewis Maclean (@LewisMaclean07) March 17, 2020
Happy birthday you actual legend, thanks for winning us the cup final 💚🍀
— Chilled 🏴 (@ChilledIceBCK) March 17, 2020
The Great Wall.
— Matthewfaichney (@matthewf2006) March 17, 2020
Forster saved a crucial penalty in the Scottish League Cup final and has been a key factor behind success in other domestic competition, having conceded just 17 goals in 28 league games.
That has led some supporters to call for the keeper to be signed on a permanent basis, and Ralph Hasenhuttl could be prepared to let him go since the Saints have two first-team goalkeepers who have both featured this season.
Celtic will have to consider whether it is a deal worth pursuing, too, as although he could have a few years left in him they may want to seek a younger alternative.
Bring him home permanently!
— sherlock ohms (@Pucksandstones) March 17, 2020
Should sign that guy
— Leem (@liamcsc) March 17, 2020
5 year contract
— Dalycfc (@Dalycfc1) March 17, 2020
Sign him up @CelticFC https://t.co/3DL82AZIU5
— Nicholas Delaney (@N1cholasdelaney) March 17, 2020
