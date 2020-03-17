 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Celtic fans shower Fraser Forster with praise

by Kealan Hughes share
2 minute read 17/3/2020 | 07:40pm

Fraser Forster’s loan return to Celtic has been a successful move for both parties, and judging by fans’ discussion it would be in the interest of each party if he signed on a permanent basis.

Neil Lennon worked with the goalkeeper during his first spell at Celtic Park and he has been a reliable option in each of his 39 appearances this season.

There is no doubt that Forster has benefitted also. He struggled to retain his place in Southampton’s first-team after suffering from injury – playing just once last year – and Celtic have offered him the chance to play regular football, which he has made the most of.

Should Celtic sign Fraser Forster on a permanent basis?

He celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday and that sparked praise from sections of the Bhoys’ fanbase, who have loved what they have seen from the shot-stopper this season.

Forster saved a crucial penalty in the Scottish League Cup final and has been a key factor behind success in other domestic competition, having conceded just 17 goals in 28 league games.

That has led some supporters to call for the keeper to be signed on a permanent basis, and Ralph Hasenhuttl could be prepared to let him go since the Saints have two first-team goalkeepers who have both featured this season.

Celtic will have to consider whether it is a deal worth pursuing, too, as although he could have a few years left in him they may want to seek a younger alternative.

Meanwhile, the future of another Celtic player is still under doubt, and our writers assessed how the club should act…

