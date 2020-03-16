Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer being monitored

The future of Kristoffer Ajer seems to be up in the air at the moment with his time at Celtic seemingly coming to an end.

That’s according to the player’s agent who delivered some damning news last week. Since then, The Athletic’s Kieran Devlin has shared what he knows about the situation.

What’s the word?

Last week Ajer’s agent came out and stated that his client would definitely be packing his bags and leaving Parkhead in the summer.

The timing of the statement was rather bizarre but manager Neil Lennon has since come out and suggested that because the defender is tied down to a long-term contract, he would not be going anywhere.

Ajer has previously attracted the attention of Leicester but a fresh sense of where the situation is has been offered by Devlin. His claims, though, are far from music to the ears of those at Celtic. Speaking in a mailbag on the Athletic, he said:

“The likelihood is high that at least one of Ajer, Edouard, Ntcham and McGregor, as four of the most saleable assets at the club, will leave. I think it’s more likely that if no new contracts are negotiated, then one of Edouard or Ajer may go to maximise their fee, which would drop the following summer as they enter their final year.” “I understand numerous Premier League clubs have monitored him, as have AC Milan. I feel £12 million-£15 million would be a fair valuation normally; although the baggage of his agent’s comments might reduce any potential fee.”

Inevitable exit

Unfortunately for the Hoops, the 21-year-old’s departure from Celtic Park looks all but sealed. His agent seems intent on him leaving and if Lennon’s side fail to reach the Champions League, measures will have to be taken in order to stem the tide financially.

At the age Ajer is at, he is definitely one of their most sellable assets and perhaps also one they can afford to lose.

How much would you take for Ajer?

Celtic lost Filip Benkovic last summer after he headed back to England following the expiration of his loan but they bounced back in quite some fashion. They splashed £7m on Christopher Jullien who has helped Lennon’s men go 13 points clear at the top – he’s also scored seven times since arriving.

Edouard, on the other hand, has scored 27 times this term and would be even harder to replace without spending a vast sum of money. That is easier said than done, however.

With a value of around £15m, that could easily be invested in one or two centre back’s to bolster the squad at the Norwegian’s expense.

It’s clear Ajer’s important to the team, playing on 49 occasions this campaign, but he isn’t replaceable. Celtic should look to cash in if he and his agent are convinced on getting out of Glasgow.

