Celtic fans react to Kristoffer Ajer's agent outburst

by Kealan Hughes share
2 minute read 14/3/2020 | 08:10pm

There may be no football currently but off-field matters have undoubtedly caught the attention of Celtic fans, as well as manager Neil Lennon.

Kristoffer Ajer’s agent Tore Pedersen has been very public about his client’s future, suggesting the defender will not be signing a new contract at Celtic and instead is likely to leave this summer.

Neil Lennon has responded by declaring that nothing of the sort will happen. He claims that the power rests not with the player or his representatives but with the club, and therefore it will be up to the club if he leaves, especially as his contract expires in 2022.

Should Celtic allow Kristoffer Ajer to depart?

Yes

No

Celtic fans are not impressed either and some have expressed a belief that if the 21-year-old doesn’t want to play for them, then they are more than happy for him to be let go.

The Bhoys have enjoyed unbridled success over the last few years and are in a position where they can afford to let Ajer go and bring in a replacement – potentially a player who is better.

To underline that fact, Ajer has only really stamped his mark on the starting line-up this season with 28 starts, having made only 18 starts in both 2018/19 and 2017/18.

That has led some supporters to suggest the Norway international is getting ideas above his station, though given he has won every trophy in Scotland they perhaps should be showing a bit more understanding if he is being ambitious.

One fan has directed his frustration at the agent himself, particularly the timing of his comments as they came at a time when the clash against Rangers was still set to go ahead on Sunday.

