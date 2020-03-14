Celtic fans react to Kristoffer Ajer’s agent outburst

There may be no football currently but off-field matters have undoubtedly caught the attention of Celtic fans, as well as manager Neil Lennon.

Kristoffer Ajer’s agent Tore Pedersen has been very public about his client’s future, suggesting the defender will not be signing a new contract at Celtic and instead is likely to leave this summer.

Neil Lennon has responded by declaring that nothing of the sort will happen. He claims that the power rests not with the player or his representatives but with the club, and therefore it will be up to the club if he leaves, especially as his contract expires in 2022.

Celtic fans are not impressed either and some have expressed a belief that if the 21-year-old doesn’t want to play for them, then they are more than happy for him to be let go.

Well if true he should not kick another ball for us any player who says he is ready to leave before the ten is dead to me — Ian Campbell (@cambybhoy) March 13, 2020

Bye bye!! gives the dosh£££ — Cocobanjo (@2a59d27e0c5c42e) March 13, 2020

I am a massive fan of ajer but if ANY player doesnt want to be at parkhead punt him. — Kevin Hackett (@KevinHa26255509) March 14, 2020

The Bhoys have enjoyed unbridled success over the last few years and are in a position where they can afford to let Ajer go and bring in a replacement – potentially a player who is better.

To underline that fact, Ajer has only really stamped his mark on the starting line-up this season with 28 starts, having made only 18 starts in both 2018/19 and 2017/18.

That has led some supporters to suggest the Norway international is getting ideas above his station, though given he has won every trophy in Scotland they perhaps should be showing a bit more understanding if he is being ambitious.

Thinks he’s better than he really is, — nhie (@nhie247) March 13, 2020

Av heard rumours rodgers wants him! If that’s the case 15m, a like him but we cant afford 2 see his contract run down beyond the summer! Let’s be honest he is replaceable — Mick Nicholson 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🍀☘💚 (@Mickey_Bhoy_88) March 14, 2020

Good obviously thinks he’s better than he actually is — Murdy1888 (@murdy1888) March 13, 2020

One fan has directed his frustration at the agent himself, particularly the timing of his comments as they came at a time when the clash against Rangers was still set to go ahead on Sunday.

Why come out and say this the now? Leave ajer to enjoy the rest of the season instead ae coming out wi this and probably receive some hate mail from some of they delusional fans. https://t.co/UMTN5zvXeX — Ally Brown (@AllyBrown93) March 13, 2020

