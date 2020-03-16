Ex-Celtic player Dembele recalls some of his best memories

Moussa Dembele may have moved on to pastures new when he joined Lyon in 2018 but he has certainly left behind a bright legacy at Celtic Park.

The striker was one of Celtic’s best attacking players in recent years, managing 51 goals and 18 assists in 94 games while playing for the club in a spell that will undoubtedly be looked back on with great fondness.

Brendan Rodgers was at the helm and the Hoops were enjoyed unrivalled success domestically – a run that still continues to the present day.

Should Celtic sign Eliasson on a free?

Yes please Vote No thanks Vote

With football temporarily sidelined which meant no Old Firm derby on Sunday, Celtic’s official Twitter account has been recalling some of the best experiences of the last few years in the Glasgow derby, and Dembele has joined in with the discussion.

That’s a tough one… what about when we smashed them for the title at home? the double nutmeg back-heel? the Lustig🎩 celebration? Jozo tackle? or when we kept the ball by the corner flag with @patrick7roberts ?too many memories! So… I’ll pick them all😝 #DerbyDayIsCelticDay https://t.co/ewCzStTlHi — Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) March 15, 2020

The 23-year-old contributed to some brilliant victories and great cup wins, and by his own admission it is too difficult to pick a favourite out of all of his accomplishments during his time in Scotland.

His own personal achievements deserve mention, also, as he managed the brilliant feat of scoring a hat-trick against Rangers, helping to maintain the Bhoys’ superiority over their close rivals.

Watch Celtic Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

It was little surprise that he made the £19.7m move elsewhere, and though success has continued supporters will likely wish they still had the striker in Glasgow to create a few more memories.

In other news, Neil Lennon has come out with a fiery response to a recent transfer development that escalated over the weekend…