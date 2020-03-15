Celtic’s Neil Lennon has his say on possible Ajer move

Neil Lennon has squashed speculation suggesting that Kristoffer Ajer could leave in the summer with a firm statement on the matter, as reported by The Daily Record.

What’s the word?

Much of the transfer talk regarding the defender has been ignited by his agent Tore Pederson, who stated that Ajer would not be renewing his contract – which expires in 2022 – and would instead be leaving in the summer.

In response, the Celtic boss has dismissed him out of hand. Lennon instead made it clear that the only party deciding the 21-year-old’s future would be the club itself, not the player or his agent.

Added to that, Ajer has given no indication that he wants to leave and according to his manager he is happy at the club, which has led Lennon to suggest that the player’s agent has “shot himself in the foot” by making such remarks.

Shrewd operator

Not only has Lennon continued the fine job conducted by Brendan Rodgers by leading the Bhoys to the brink of another league title (they are 13 points clear of Rangers), he has now proven he will not be pushed over in the transfer market.

Lennon seems to act with authority in all that he does, and if he shows the strength to stick by his principles and prevent players from leaving then it seems exactly like that will happen.

While that has led to problems in situations elsewhere in the football world – such as Christian Eriksen’s decline in performance at Spurs after failing to move on in the summer – it doesn’t appear that it would harm Celtic.

Lennon, after all, has been hugely successful with just five defeats in 53 games this season, meaning players are unlikely to push for a move, and he clearly has everyone working to his ideas and pushing in the same direction.

Ajer seems to fit in that category, according to his boss, and therefore a move away is perhaps unlikely unless Celtic receive a bid that is too good to turn down.

In tranfer news, Celtic ‘s pursuit of one transfer target could have interesting consequences for another player in the squad…