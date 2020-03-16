Odsonne Edouard climbs into the world’s top 100 strikers

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has arguably been the most outstanding player of the 2019/20 SPFL season.

The French forward has been in prolific form, scoring 27 goals in 45 games across all competitions – a return that has prompted Chris Sutton to label him a £40m player.

It’s quite the rise for a prodigious striker who was valued at just £1.35m by football website Transfermarkt in March 2018, and his recent valuation attests to how his reputation has grown in recent years.

Indeed, Transfermarkt recently updated their valuations on players worldwide and Edouard was a significant mover. His value doubled from £6.75m to £13.5m as he, alongside Rangers star Alfredo Morelos, entered the world’s top 100 strikers.

Naturally, it’s pertinent to note that Edouard would almost certainly sell for a figure well in excess of his Transfermarkt valuation, but the website generally low-ball their rankings and the referenced £13.5m is relative to many other players who would also sell for a higher price in reality.

But, even with that in mind, the rise in valuation proves that the former PSG striker’s development is being noted beyond Scotland’s borders.

A number of landmarks can help contextualise the recent market movement, and here Football FanCast round up three of the most defining in Edouard’s short career so far…

Second Scottish treble

Having helped the Hoops to win the treble while on loan at the club, Edouard was signed on a permanent basis in the summer of 2018.

And the promising forward vindicated his club’s decision to spend £9m on his signature as he scored 22 goals and provided eight assists across 52 appearances in all competitions.

Celtic went on to pick up their third straight treble, cementing their dominance in Scottish football and leaving rivals Rangers with plenty to ponder over.

France breakthrough – 11 goals in six U21 games

Earning a call up the French national side is no mean feat given the standard of players available to Didier Deschamps, but Edouard sent a stark message to the 51-year-old manager in 2019.

He scored in each and every one of his six outings, racking up a whopping total of 11 goals.

It seems he’s already outgrown that level of international football and a senior call up surely cannot be too far away.

Best striker in Scotland?

Tipped to play for Chelsea or Man United

It speaks to the level of respect Edouard has in Scotland that Charlie Nicholas has tipped him to play for Chelsea or Man United.

Amid rumours that both of the Premier League giants are interested in signing him this summer, the former Celtic man offered a glowing endorsement on his suitability to those respective clubs.

“Odsonne Edouard is good enough to go and play at a Chelsea or a Manchester United.

“I say that with some confidence. I think he could go into both their squads and make a real impact. ‘That is how much ability he has. It is up to him how far he wants to go in his career. The sky’s the limit.”

The SPFL’s current top goalscorer looks to have outgrown his level for both club and country.