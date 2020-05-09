The Ultimate Celtic transfer misfits [QUIZ]

Celtic have certainly had some transfer shockers over the years, that is without question.

Whether it is the McCann, or in recent times Lawwell era; the Celts’ support have seen an array of new faces grace the Parkhead surface, with some a success and some that were simply out of their depth.

In our latest Bhoys teaser we want to see if you can spot your Marc Reiper from your Ramon Vegas, or your Carlton Cole from the Frimpongs of this world? Can you recognise all these Celts in disguise, your be one of the only ones that do?