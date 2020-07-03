Dens Park

Key information about Dens Park

Dens Park, or now officially known as Klimac Stadium at Dens Park for sponsorship reasons, was built in 1899 and is the home of Dundee FC. The ground is located on Dens Road in Dundee, Scotland, and also shares part of the same road – Sandeman Street – as Tannadice Park, the stadium that belongs to their city rivals Dundee United F.C.

Dens Park has a capacity of 11,850 and a pitch that measures 100m by 68m. It also doesn’t have a running track surrounding it and the surface of the field is covered by natural grass with undersoil heating installed in 2005.

The record attendance of 43,024 was set on 7 February 1953 for a clash with Glasgow Rangers.

A history of Dens Park

Prior to their move to Dens Park in 1899, Dundee had been playing their football at Carolina Port since the club’s formation in 1893. And intriguingly enough, even though the ground does have a couple of claims to fame with big events and huge clashes taking place there throughout the years, the facilities itself haven’t really been renovated that often.

In fact, it was not until the late 1990s that Dens Park finally got its modernisation plan after a rather successful league campaign in the 1998/99 season. Of course, the biggest reason why it got a revamp was to adhere to the new Scottish Premier League seat-capacity guidelines. For that reason, both the East and West terraces had to be completely redeveloped.

In a construction frenzy that lasted only 82 days – setting a new record – they got two new concrete terraces and two 3,000-seat stands – the so-called Bobby Cox and Bob Shankly Stands. Apart from that, Dundee FC also added a new Club Shop and ticket office to their facilities.

Dens Park also became the first stadium in Dundee to have its floodlights upgraded in the twenty-first century and in 2005, they also had undersoil heating finally installed. Soon afterward, big things followed with the stadium hosting a plethora of high-profile events such as the Scottish League Cup finals and UEFA European Under-19 Championship Elite Round games.

The highest ever attendance of 43,024, however, was set back in 1953 for a huge clash against Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

There have been various plans to revamp the stadium in their recent history but none have ultimately come to fruition. Also, there were numerous plans for a new stadium, one even in a bid to host the 2008 European Football Championship alongside their local rivals Dundee United but that failed altogether. Even though the plan was indefinitely postponed, it could still be resurrected in the future. However, for the 2020 European Championship – which was moved to 2021 – Hampden Park was chosen instead.

In August 2016, club owners John Nelms and Tim Keyes reportedly purchased some land in the Camperdown area of Dundee in order to construct a new stadium for the club due to the increasing maintenance costs of Dens Park. But that is yet to happen and latest reports state that we will see the application for the new ground being submitted this year.

The American duo, however, have managed to improve the stadium by adding two new training facilities – the Regional Performance Centre and Michelin – and managed to upgrade a third facility by adding DFC-only pitches at Riverside. Apart from that, new women’s toilets in the South Enclosure were constructed, a new laundry facility added, new electrical system, new sound system, new IT systems and much, much more.

Tickets to watch Dundee FC at Dens Park

All tickets to watch Dundee FC at Dens Park can be found on the club’s official website. The price for an adult ticket costs around £18 while the price for younger age groups as well as the elderly and disabled are cheaper.

Dundee FC also offer a season ticket which can save you a lot of money over the course of the season. More information can be found on their website.

