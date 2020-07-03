Tynecastle Park

Tynecastle Park, formerly known as Tynecastle Stadium, was built in 1886 and is now the current home of Hearts of Midlothian. The ground is located in the Gorgie area of Edinburgh and apart from being Hearts’ home, it’s also been a host for the Scottish national team and a neutral venue for Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup semi-finals.

Its current capacity stands at 20,099 and has the pitch size of 98m x 68m. There is no running track surrounding it; it has hybrid grass on the surface which also has undersoil heating installed.

Tynecastle Park’s record attendance was achieved back in 1932 when 53,396 supporters gathered to attend a Scottish Cup clash against Glasgow Rangers.

A history of Tynecastle Park

Back when Hearts were formed in 1874, the club first played at sites in the Meadows, Powburn and Powderhall and would only move to the Gorgie area in 1881. Still, that ground was then considered to be out of town, forcing the club to lower their prices. That and the city slowly but surely expanding, new flats were built on the site of the old stadium, which resulted in the club finally moving to Tynecastle Park in 1886.

The first match to be played there was actually a friendly against Bolton Wanderers on 10 April. The first official Scottish Football League match was staged on 23 August 1890 but it would also see Hearts lose 5–0 to Celtic for a not-so-bright inaugural clash.

In early 1890s, with a slight financial boost due to winning the Scottish Cup, Tynecastle Park would get some refurbishments going with the added clubhouse, a roof and then, in the early 20th century, the capacity would be increased by the adding of a small stand and a pavilion, plus the improvement of the terracing.

There were more improvements during those years but in 1926, the club finally had the finances to buy the ground after initially leasing it and the following years saw more expansions made to the stadium. Soon afterwards, Tynecastle Park recorded its highest attendance on 14th of February 1932 with 53,396 fans attending a Scottish Cup match between Hearts and Rangers.

Following the conclusion of the second World War, the ground was modernised and concreted, with a new roofed enclosure following suit in 1959. Even though their capacity in the past soared as high as 61,000, due to health and safety regulations, it was brought down to 30,000.

The early parts of the 20th century were when most of the biggest improvements were done on Tynecastle Park, resulting in the capacity fluctuating, and the latest major developments were started in 1994 and finished in 1997 with the opening of the Wheatfield Stand.

At the turn of the millennium, plans were also started to either revamp the old ground or move to an entirely different one. In the end, they settled with improving the main stand, the only one not to be re-done since the 1990s. Construction began during the 2016/17 campaign and was finally finished in November 2017, increasing the capacity from 17,400 seats to over 20,000 seats, which remains to this day.

Interestingly, the stadium’s name was also changed over the years with the club renaming it to Tynecastle Stadium once the first redevelopment started and then back to Tynecastle Park once the main stand was revamped in 2017.

Tickets to watch Hearts of Midlothian at Tynecastle Park

All the tickets to watch Hearts of Midlothian play at Tynecastle Park can be found on the club’s official website. They do offer various different types of tickets, depending on the age and the category chosen, with the cheapest adult ticket costing £32.

Hearts also have season tickets for the upcoming campaign already on sale and all information can be found on the aforementioned website.

