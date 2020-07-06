Easter Road

Easter Road is the home of Scottish Premiership club Hibernian. The 20,000+ capacity all-seater stadium is the fifth-largest stadium in Scotland and it is known by Hibs fans as “The Hold Ground”. Located just thirty minutes from Edinburgh Airport, the stadium is situated on the northeast side of the City of Edinburgh and is on the east side of Easter Road. The stadium is split into four sections’ the Famous Five (North) Stand, and the East, West, and South Stands and was opened 1893.

Hibernian originally moved to the Easter Road area in 1880 after playing their first matches on the Meadows since late 1875. The initial stadium they moved to in the area was Hibernian Park and they remained there for over ten years until the club was reformed in 1892 and a lease on a piece of land called Drum Park was secured.

Just one year after, construction on Easter Road had finished and Hibs finally made their move to their new stadium, and they are still playing at this historic stadium today. The first match at Easter Road was played on 4 February 1893, and this was a friendly against Clyde.

At the time of Hibs’ arrival to the Scottish League in 1893, they were only renting the ground, which Edinburgh city planners had designated for future developments which meant the club had to look for alternatives as they could not afford to develop the stadium. After a long battle with the city, in 1922, the stadium was finally secured on a 25-year lease, and two years later the main stand which seated 4,480 people was built.

In 1999, the club was granted planning permission to replace the East Stand of Easter Road, and this was renewed in 2005. With this permission, Hibs went ahead with its redevelopment of the stadium and supporters were consulted before any upgrades. After consulting fans, the outcome was that a single-tier stand would be most popular, and in 2009, club director Rod Petrie announced that the club would enter negotiations to establish the cost of rebuilding the stand and develop the stadium.

The club announced in February 2010 that work would immediately begin on a new East Stand which saw an increase of capacity to 20,421, and the demolition of the old stand began in early March with the new East Stand opening in August 2010.

Current adult season ticket prices for Easter Road range between £365-420, and children can purchase a season ticket from between £50-105, with seniors, students and youths prices around £200. Single matchday tickets can be purchased either online, on the phone or through the clubs ticket office. Typical Scottish Premiership games are priced at £23 for adults, £14 for over-65s/students/youths, and £8-12 for children. Games are easily accessible, though it is advised to purchase tickets ahead of games to avoid disappointment.

