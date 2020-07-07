Rugby Park

Key Information about Rugby Park

Rugby Park is the home ground of Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock, and it has been since it was opened in August of 1899.

The East Ayrshire based stadium is one of the oldest in Scotland and it has a large capacity of almost 18,000 and comprises four famous stands; the Chadwick Stand (away supporters), the East Stand, the Frank Beattie Stand, and the Moffat Stand (Kilmarnock ultras).

A history of Rugby Park

The first-ever match played at Rugby Park was a 2-2 draw between Celtic in August 1899, and Killie’s first win came on 16th September 1899 against St Bernards. It was not until October 1935 that Rugby Park received its first renovations – the Dundonald Road end underwent major improvements.

1953 marked the official opening of floodlights at Rugby Park which allowed night-time matches to take place for the first time. In the summer of 1959, the work was completed to erect a cover above the East Stand terrace, and this construction cost the club £13,500.

Further development of Rugby Park came in the summer of 1961 when the new West Stand was built, seating 4,200 spectators compared to the old stand which only held 1,900. A new enclosure in front of the West Stand was also built to hold almost 3,000 standing fans, as well as the addition of new offices, dressing rooms and a treatment room for players.

The record attendance of 35,995 at Rugby Park was set during a Scottish Cup Quarter Final tie against Rangers in 1962 which Killie lost 4-2. The first-ever competitive European Fixture held at Rugby Park saw Killie triumph against Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1.

One of the most historic matches at Rugby Park was when the mighty European giants, Real Madrid traveled to Scotland ahead of the European Cup 2nd Round tie against Killie. The likes of Ferenc Puskas and Franciso Gento attracted a massive crowd of almost 25,000 – Kilmarnock did well to hold them to a 2-2 draw.

The standing enclosure in front of the West Stand was transformed into an all-seated stand in the summer of 1990, and brand new dugouts were installed.

The club’s largest development came in August 1995, this date marked the official opening of the all-seated Rugby Park and this was celebrated by the visit of English Premiership champions Blackburn Rovers who defeated Killie 5-0 in a friendly match – star striker Alan Shearer scored an impressive hat-trick on the day. Rugby Park hosted its first-ever international fixture in March 1997 as Scotland beat Estonia by 2-0 in front of almost 18,000 spectators.

Tickets to Watch Kilmarnock at Rugby Park

Season tickets are available to purchase for the upcoming 2020-21 season through the club’s official site. Adults can purchase a season pass for £370, over-65s, under-21s and students can purchase for £220, and under-16s for just £70.

