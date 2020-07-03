Fir Park

Fir Park was built in 1893 and is currently the home of Motherwell FC. The ground is located in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire in Scotland and has been the club’s haven for over a 100 years now.

Its current capacity stands at 13,750 and has a pitch size of 100m x 68m. The field is not surrounded by a running track but has natural grass covering it with undersoil heating also installed.

The record attendance for the stadium was registered in a 1951/52 Scottish Cup replay when 35,632 supporters saw Motherwell and Rangers lock horns.

A history of Fir Park

Even though Motherwell are now always connected to Fir Park, that was actually not their home until 1895, two years after the stadium was first built. For the first nine years of their existence, however, they played games at both Roman Road and Dalziel Park.

Interestingly enough, it was not only the stadium they got when they moved to Fir Park. Since the ground was owned by Lord Hamilton of Dalzell and his official racing colours were claret and amber, Motherwell adopted those too and added them to the colours of their kits.

The first game played on the new stadium was against Celtic with the away side cruising to a 8-1 victory in front of 6,000 supporters watching the clash. Initially, the attendance was very low and the club even considered moving at some points with Hibernian poised to take over. However, that didn’t happen and even though the ground mostly had just one two-tier stand, they would record their highest attendance in the 1951/52 replay of the Scottish Cup with 35,632 fans witnessing Motherwell’s clash with Rangers.

Soon after, renovations ensued and they added an enclosure roof over the eastern terrace and installed floodlights. The 1930s were actually when some of the biggest renovations happened and the club increased the capacity to 35,000. The main stand was constructed in 1960 and it wouldn’t get renamed until 2008 when they called it the Phil O’Donnell Stand.

The most notable changes, however, were made in the 1990s after the publication of the Taylor Report which revamped the health and safety protocols. The old ‘shed’ terracing would also get new seats installed and is now known as the John Hunter Stand.

The South and Davie Cooper Stands were then constructed at either end of the stadium, which ultimately increased the capacity to 13,750 – a figure that holds true to this very day.

Tickets to watch Motherwell FC at Fir Park

All the tickets to watch Motherwell FC play at Fir Park can be found on the club’s official website. The prices will, of course, vary depending on the category selected and the age group of the buyer. Each stand has category A and B with the former being the more expensive one.

The most expensive adult ticket in category A costs £30. Motherwell also have season tickets on offer and free kids season tickets as well, all of which can be found and purchased on the aforementioned website.

