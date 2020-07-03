Firhill Stadium

Key information about Firhill Stadium

Firhill Stadium was built in 1909 and is currently the home of Patrick Thistle FC. The ground is located in the Maryhill area of Glasgow and is commonly known as ‘Firhill’ but for sponsorship reasons, it also has to be referred to as the Energy Check Stadium at Firhill.

Its current capacity is 10,102 and it has a pitch size of 105m x 69m with no running track but with natural grass and undersoil heating installed.

The stadium’s highest recorded attendance was set back in 1928 when Scotland and Ireland met with 54,728 people attending the clash.

A history of Firhill Stadium

Even though Firhill Stadium is now their home, Patrick Thistle had been playing their football at various different grounds before their current one was erected in 1909. They were quite nomadic, settling at Kelvingrove, Jordanvale Park, Muir Park and Meadowside respectively. But after they were forced out from the latter in 1908, the club purchased the spare Caledonian Railway land in Maryhill and started construction of a new stadium there.

Firhill Stadium was finished on 21 August 1909 but since not everything was completely done and ready, they had to wait another month to play their first official game at it. Still, on 18 September 1909 they hosted Dumbarton Harp and managed to secure a 3-1 victory in front of the home crowd.

In the 1920s, they first started improving the stadium, adding a new main stand and expanding the terraces, boosting the capacity in the process as well. This also led to their two record attendances that stand to this day. First, against Rangers in 1922 when 49,838 people watched Patrick Thistle in action and then, in 1928 for a game between Scotland and Ireland with 54,728 spectators.

But after that, improvements were halted until the 1950s and even then, they were minimal as the club would only partially cover the ground and add floodlights but not much more than that. In 1977, they even had to reduce their capacity from over 40,000 to 20,500 due to the Safety of Sports Grounds Act.

From 1896 until 1991, they got a new ‘roommate’ when Clyde moved in after being evicted from Shawfield, becoming the first Scottish ground in modern times to be shared by multiple teams. Later on, they also shared it with Hamilton Academical on two occasions.

Further developments were done in the 1990s with the added undersoil heating and the erection of the Jackie Husband Stand in 1994. This was then followed by a new North Stand, named John Lambie Stand, in 2002, which was also extended in 2003. The Main Stand was renamed the Colin Weir Stand in 2016 in tribute to the club’s first-ever patron and is now mostly used for the away fans of more than 500.

On 7 November 2014, new plans to redevelop the southern end of the stadium were submitted and that’s the last refurbishment attempt at Firhill Stadium that was brought up by the club so far.

Tickets to watch Patrick Thistle FC at Firhill Stadium

All the tickets to watch Patrick Thistle FC at Firhill Stadium can be purchased on the club’s official website. The price varies but the cost of an adult ticket for a standard Ladbrokes Championship fixture is £20.

They also offer season tickets and free season tickets for all kids under the age of 16. More information can be found on the aforementioned website.

