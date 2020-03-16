Rangers duo become part of worrying trend

For the time being, we won’t get to see whether Steven Gerrard can turn Rangers around.

The matter of a global pandemic has put a stoppage to football, but once things commence again, he will have a colossal issue he needs to address and fix immediately.

On the chalkboard

Rangers’ last game was against Bayer Leverkusen and despite being in the contest for large portions they ultimately succumbed to a 3-1 defeat.

Kai Havertz moved about the pitch in sumptuous fashion, proving exactly why he’s been linked with Gerrard’s former employers Liverpool. He scored the opening goal on the night before Charles Aranguiz and Leon Bailey, also touted with a Premier League switch, added strikes two and three.

In between that was a goal from George Edmundson. The big defender was left unmarked from a James Tavernier corner before powering a header home via the post.

The goal meant a lot to him as the 22-year-old tried desperately to rally the crowd. Unfortunately for him, he was one of the reasons Rangers lost the game. His error led to the penalty before his teammate Matt Polster was also caught out for the final goal.

It was concerning, but it was rather unsurprising.

Trend needs to stop

No matter who Gerrard selects in his backline, trouble seems to follow. Whether it was Tavernier’s shambolic attempt at a clearance during the cup exit against Hearts or Connor Goldon’s diabolical mistake in the defeat to Hamilton, errors are rife.

However, against Leverkusen, two more players could be added to the list of those to cost Rangers in recent weeks.

For the penalty, Edmundson was caught out of position as he missed his header and resultantly slipped inside the area – that allowed Aranguiz to pick up possession but his cross hit the Rangers centre-half on the hand.

Without VAR, it would have been ignored. However, the youngster left that part of his body in an unnatural position and a spot-kick was given.

It went from bad to worse for Polster though. Brought on as fresh legs for Tavernier in the second period, he rushed into a challenge and came off second best inside Leverkusen’s half – it was an attempted tackle he simply didn’t need to make.

Caught out of position and then fatigued from running the length of the pitch to get back, he was fooled too easily by Bailey who turned him and then found the back of the net.

It showed a huge gulf in class between the two but ultimately it was another set of errors. The German outfit were clinical on the day but a more disciplined defence may have been able to keep the scoreline down. As it happens, the £1.17m duo simply weren’t good enough.

With mistakes a regular occurrence domestically, it will be bitterly disappointing to see them happen in Europe too.

Indeed, The Athletic’s Jordan Campbell stated a few weeks ago: “It is difficult to explain how good players can make such glaring errors.”

Gerrard needs to find a solution.

