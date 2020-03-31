Rangers fans can’t get enough of Ianis Hagi after classy message

Loads of Rangers fans have been reacting to a message from Ianis Hagi, and it’s fair to say the 21 year-old is a pretty popular figure with the Ibrox faithful.

The Gers’ season capitulated at the start of 2020, with the winter break seemingly disrupting their rhythm and destroying the progress Steven Gerrard had made with the side.

Cameo Clubs: Which obscure teams did these football legends play for?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 19 Legends of the game don't come much bigger than Pelé but which of these clubs did he end his illustrious career with? New York Cosmos Santos Fort Lauderdale Strikers Happy Valley

However, one silver lining of the years for Light Blues fans has been the arrival of Hagi, who joined on loan in January. The young playmaker has delighted fans with his creativity on the pitch and his attitude off it, racking up three goals and two assists for the club, including a memorable brace against Braga in the Europa League.

The £4.5m-rated (Transfermarkt) starlet has now showed his class away from the game as well, wishing supporters good health in a video message posted on the club’s website and social media, sending a special shout out to doctors, nurses and health workers.

Watch Rangers Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

You can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where fans absolutely adore the classy message…

Man’s so good he doesn’t need notes love to see it — CJ (@Cjnovo992) March 29, 2020

Please stay at home at Rangers 🙏 — Curtis (@1872Curtis) March 29, 2020

We love you Ianis — Hagianis (@HagiSauce) March 29, 2020

Only 21 and this wee guy gets what being a rangers player is all about, class from young Ianis 👏👏👏👏🔴⚪🔵 — Terry towel (@towel_terry) March 29, 2020

Thanks handsome, stay safe and sign 💙 — Steely (@OhItsSteely) March 29, 2020

The rangers family 😍the wee man gets it — stuart orr (@stuartorr11) March 29, 2020

A top young talent 😎 been a joy to watch so far 👏🔵⚪🔴 — Steven Fairbairn (@StevenFairbair5) March 29, 2020

Announce permanent contract now 📝 — Lennox Richardson (@lennyrfc) March 29, 2020