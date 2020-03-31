Loads of Rangers fans have been reacting to a message from Ianis Hagi, and it’s fair to say the 21 year-old is a pretty popular figure with the Ibrox faithful.
The Gers’ season capitulated at the start of 2020, with the winter break seemingly disrupting their rhythm and destroying the progress Steven Gerrard had made with the side.
However, one silver lining of the years for Light Blues fans has been the arrival of Hagi, who joined on loan in January. The young playmaker has delighted fans with his creativity on the pitch and his attitude off it, racking up three goals and two assists for the club, including a memorable brace against Braga in the Europa League.
The £4.5m-rated (Transfermarkt) starlet has now showed his class away from the game as well, wishing supporters good health in a video message posted on the club’s website and social media, sending a special shout out to doctors, nurses and health workers.
You can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where fans absolutely adore the classy message…
