Rangers fans elect Brian Laudrup as Scotland’s best player of the last few decades

Loads of Rangers fans have been responding to a question posed by The Daily Record, as they asked who is Scottish football’s best player over the last 25 years.

While players like Rangers icon Paul Gascoigne may feel hard done by to be left out, it seems the choice has been whittled down to two, with fans deciding between Henrik Larsson and Ibrox legend Brian Laudrup.

Cameo Clubs: Which obscure teams did these football legends play for?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 19 Legends of the game don't come much bigger than Pelé but which of these clubs did he end his illustrious career with? New York Cosmos Santos Fort Lauderdale Strikers Happy Valley

Of course, the reactions online have adhered pretty strictly to club allegiances, with Light Blues fans all opting for their former hero while their arch-rivas argue for their Swedish star.

Laudrup spent four years in Glasgow, winning three league titles, one of each domestic cup and racking up a fantastic 33 league goals, per Soccerbase. He also had immense international success, winning the European Championship in 1992 and cruising into the team of the tournament.

Watch Rangers Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

One supporter clearly felt it was no contest between Laudrup and Larsson as he stated it is like comparing Lionel Messi to Troy Deeney, while another simply said the mercurial Dane was “a true world class player”. You can check out some of the best reactions down below…

Laudrup by a country mile.

Larsson spent most of his career as a flat track bully at Celtic. — El Cucuy (@Robert7217) March 30, 2020

Laudrup by a mile. Won Euro 92. A true world class player. — RyanClarkKent 1872 💎 (@1872Rck) March 30, 2020

That’s like asking to choose between Messi and Troy Deeney. Laudrup all the way. — Diego Marahawner (@DiegoMarahawner) March 30, 2020

Laudrup – ALL DAY! It’s close but Brian was on another planet — steve (@steveglasgo) March 30, 2020

Larsson isn’t even better than Kris Boyd 🤣🤣🤣 Laudruo won things with the biggest in Europe then came here. Larsson beat St Johnstone and then sat on the bench everywhere else he went 😂😂 Gio Van Bronckhorst was leagues better than Larsson never mind Laudrup 🤣 — Stevie (@SDCC_1872) March 30, 2020