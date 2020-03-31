Rangers fans love message from Old Firm hero Kevin Thomson

Loads of Rangers fans have been reacting to a tweet from former Ibrox man Kevin Thomson, after the 35 year-old joked with fans that his famous memorable Old Firm goal was “a tad special”.

If there’s one quick-fire way to etch yourself into fan favourite status at a club, it’s to score the winner against your arch-rivals, and nowhere is that more true than in Glasgow, where a derby winner will be remembered for decades to come.

And, for a man who only scored two league goals in his entire time at Ibrox and just four in his whole career (Soccerbase), Thomson certainly picked a good time to pop up with his very first goal in light blue, slotting home the winner in a 1-0 victory in March 2008 (BBC).

The three-time Scotland international latched onto a pass from Jean-Claude Darcheville and tucked the ball smartly under Artur Boruc, and while he left the club in 2010 with two league titles and three domestic cup winners’ medals, there’s no question his Old Firm winner is his standout moment for the Gers.

You can check out some of the best Twitter reactions down below, as Thomson had a tongue-in-cheek response when the club shared footage of his goal and one fan said he “should’ve never been sold” while another hailed it as “magic”…

A just wish the situation while you were there was better as u were a captain in waiting . Should never been sold Hope ur safe and well — chris graham (@chrisblue1982) March 29, 2020

I still remember the noise when that went in, superb, K. 👏👏 — Ninja. (@NinjaMan54) March 29, 2020

One of my favourite goals against them. Nuts it was 12 years ago. — Stevo (@StevenJPW) March 29, 2020

Must be some feeling knowing you scored the winner against Them ! Some player btw 🔴⚪️🔵 — James (@briggs_bear) March 29, 2020

Were you watching Gerrard the day before never saw tippy tappy from you often 😂😂 I ended up about 5 rows down when this went cheers 🙌🙌 — Stevie Dunnett (@steven_dunnett) March 29, 2020