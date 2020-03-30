Rangers fans react to boardroom links with Graeme Souness

Loads of Rangers fans have been reacting to some rumours linking them with club legend Graeme Souness, as reports have confirmed the 66 year-old could return to the club as a director.

The Gers faithful said goodbye to Dave King this weekend, with fans hailing the outgoing chairman for “saving” the club from the clutches of Mike Ashley. Douglas Park will replace King in an interim capacity, the club announced, but there could also be another addition behind the scenes.

As reported by The Scotsman, Souness has confirmed his interest in taking up an “advisory role”, and the former Light Blues skipper and manager has actually occupied a similar role before, securing 10% of David Murray’s shares in 1988. This puts him in the unique position of having played, managed and served as a director for the club.

“Rangers are the biggest club in Britain as far as I’m concerned and I can go no higher in my career,” he said at the time. “I am proud to be manager of Rangers and being a director is an even greater privilege.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans are going crazy over the news he could return to Glasgow, as his drive and ambition could certainly help push them back onto the perch they have been dreaming about for several years now. Check out some of the best reactions down below…

Yes please..👍👍 — Ian Stott (@ians1872) March 28, 2020

Would absolutely luv to see the magnificent one back 🇬🇧🇬🇧 — edminstondrive11 (@edminstondrive1) March 28, 2020

No one Likes Us We Don’t Care – Souness in 80s. Love him to be back to put some spine in our team — Angus Stewart (@AngusMorrisonS1) March 28, 2020

Get him in a true blue nose and knows the game inside and out 👍🇬🇧 — Iain mcalpine (@Iainmcalpine2) March 28, 2020

Take him back any day — true_blue_til_i_die (@sea_ibrox) March 28, 2020

Absolutely 1000% — Gareth Brown (@GazBear77) March 28, 2020