Key detail of Rangers contract for Leon King revealed

Rangers tied down youngster Leon King to a new contract earlier this month, and Football Insider have revealed it is one of the best deals the club has given to a young player.

What’s the news?

The Gers are believed to have been generous in their approach to the player, offering King a “considerable” six-figure deal to ensure he prolonged his stay at Ibrox, and the contract was duly agreed.

King had rejected Rangers’ first offer amid interest from elsewhere. That, combined with Steve Gerrard rating the 16-year-old, likely contributed to the increased terms, as the Glasgow outfit attempted to rule out a repeat of what happened with Billy Gilmour.

Keeping key assets

Rangers have had a lot of success with young players this season, though not many have come through the academy system like King is currently.

Sheyi Ojo and Ryan Kent have had success since arriving in the summer with 36 and 31 appearances to boast of, and that should encourage the youngster, as he will know that displaying the right attitude and ability to match should make him a part of Gerrard’s first-team plans.

After all, it hasn’t taken Gilmour too long to persuade Frank Lampard of his ability at Chelsea, with the 18-year-old making an impressive start to life at the Blues with a man of the match display against Everton on his Premier League debut.

The Scot departed Rangers without making an appearance as he couldn’t turn down the lure of the Londoners, and tying down King to a long-term contract should prevent him following suit.

The defender may come to a point where he finds he is a big fish in a small pond and wants to move on, but at least that potential outcome would allow the Gers to get something out of him on the pitch. This contract has helped Gerrard’s side swerve a potential repeat of their Gilmour heartbreak.

