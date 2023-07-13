Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is "likely" to re-sign defender Will Fish on another loan from Man United, according to journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

Who will Hibs sign?

Hibs have been fairly busy so far this transfer window as they build a capable side for the 2023/2024 Scottish Premiership campaign and their foray into Europe.

The Hibees qualified for the Europa Conference League play-off rounds at the end of last season after finishing fifth, and are still awaiting who they will face off against in the first leg of their second qualifying round on July 27th.

In the meantime, Johnson's side have looming friendlies against Bournemouth, with kick off later today, and FC Groningen next Friday.

So far, they've prepared well this summer in terms of incomings, having already sealed deals for Elie Youan, who joined from Swiss side St. Gallen for around £496,000, and Dylan Levitt from Dundee United for £299,000.

The aforementioned duo join striker Adam Le Fondre, left-back Jordan Obita and goalkeeper Maksymilian Boruc who have signed for Hibs on free transfers.

These additions could do wonders to fill the gaps left by star departures, most notably striker and top scorer from last season Kevin Nisbett, who joined Millwall last month for a "significant" seven-figure fee.

The 26-year-old departed Hibs alongside Marijan Cabraja, Mikey Devlin, Maciej Dabrowski, Kyle Magennis and Aiden McGeady - with Johnson seemingly orchestrating a major rebuild (Transfermarkt).

However, according to reliable reports in the English press, they may not be done there as young centre-back Fish could re-join Hibs on loan from Man United.

Journalist Luckhurst co-wrote a piece for the Manchester Evening News, sharing it on Twitter, whilst claiming Fish's reunion with Hibs is "likely" as the player agrees to make another season-long loan move.

The 20-year-old has been named in Erik ten Hag's recent friendly squads and will be again for their match against Lyon in Edinburgh next week.

He's then expected to remain in the Scottish capital and begin preparations with Hibs boss Johnson as he looks set to make the move back up north.

Fish was attracting attention from rivals, like Aberdeen, as well as clubs in the English Championship and League One. However, it is Hibs who have seemingly won the race for his signature, with the youngster keen to re-join and build upon his brilliant end to the 22/23 campaign.

How good is Will Fish?

The starlet seriously impressed towards the back end of last season with Hibs.

Indeed, Fish ranked among their top five best-performing players per 90 according to WhoScored, with the Englishman even chipping in with three league goals going forward.

He was also an indomitable presence at the back for Hibs, averaging more clearances and blocks per 90 than any other player in Johnson's squad (WhoScored).

Johnson, speaking to BBC Sportsround (via Football Scotland), heaped praise on Fish for his contribution in green and white.

"He's been fantastic. I've said before if you could build a centre-half, you'd build Will Fish," exclaimed Johnson.

He's a great student and a great lad and he's had to up his gravitas levels for this league and his on-pitch personalities.

"He's a lad that had never played a league game so far in his career. He went to Stockport last year and hardly played a game so it's a big step for him and one that he has really taken to well.

"He's trusted by the boys, trusted by the staff and it's a great sign."