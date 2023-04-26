Rangers are 'lining up a pre-contract offer' to sign Norwich City star Kieran Dowell, amid reports they're also closing in on signing Jack Butland.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Michael Beale's side will likely need some major summer signings as a plethora of both first team players and fringe members of the squad run down their contracts.

Indeed, as thing stand, many Gers stars are set to leave Ibrox on Bosman deals - with Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield, Steven Davis, Allan McGregor, Kieran Wright and Filip Helander on the way out for free (Transfermarkt).

Bayern Munich loanee Marik Tillman will also return to his parent club unless Rangers activate the buy-option in his contract, making these next few months crucial as the Scottish Premiership giants look to bridge the gap between themselves and rivals Celtic.

Rangers are moving behind-the-scenes, with reports suggesting they have been in contact with Ecuador international and Los Angeles F.C midfielder Jose Cifuentes.

Meanwhile, former England international Jack Butland is also thought to be nearing a move to the club - and claims state he is on the brink of joining as his contract expires this summer.

Now, according to Football Insider, it appears Rangers are looking to move for another soon-to-be free agent - with Canaries star Dowell on the radar. Indeed, it is believed Beale's side are 'lining up a pre-contract offer' for the 25-year-old with his Norwich deal running out in June.

Rangers' manager has even personally ran the rule over Dowell himself, attending Norwich’s 1-1 draw with QPR last Wednesday to watch him in action.

The midfielder also already has a mate at Ibrox in Todd Cantwell, with the pair knowing eachother well from their time together at Carrow Road.

Should Rangers move for Dowell?

Dowell possesses Premier League experience, making 19 English top flight appearances for Norwich last season.

The Englishman has built upon that campaign since, chipping in with eight goal contributions in the Championship this year as Norwich remain firmly in play-off contention.

Signing Dowell for free would come as a fairly low risk move by Gers chiefs, especially considering he ranks among their best for key passes made per 90 in the final third this season (WhoScored).

He could provide that spark of creativity under Beale as the likes of Kent and Morelos edge nearer to summer exits from the Scottish football giants.