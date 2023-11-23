Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has looked settled since returning to Glasgow in the summer and now reportedly has a talented youngster in his sights as the January window approaches.

Celtic's title hunt and January plans...

Celtic are in a commanding position at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and have the chance to extend their lead at the summit of the division to 11 points on Saturday, where they will take on Motherwell at Parkhead in their first match back after the international break concluded.

Of course, rivals Rangers will have two games in hand by the time Saturday's round of Scottish top-flight matches conclude; however, building an advantage over their arch-rivals will enable the Hoops to heap added pressure on Phillipe Clement's side in the hunt for the title.

Despite the ferocious nature of the festive period, Rodgers will also have one eye on January as he looks to bolster his squad depth. As cited by The Daily Record, the 50-year-old commented on his side's plans for the mid-season window, stating:

"The notion now is to make sure we bring in better. You can get good players in January. But it’s availability and affordability."

"But there is no doubt that if we’re to enhance the squad in January then we’ll need to bring in someone who is going to improve us."

Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk is someone the Bhoys have reportedly enquired about as they search for another striker. Meanwhile, Motherwell sensation Lennon Miller has also been mentioned as a young face who could come in to add another dynamic to Rodgers' packed engine room.

Celtic's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Scottish Premiership Motherwell (H) Celtic Park Champions League Lazio (A) Stadio Olimpico Scottish Premiership St Johnstone (A) McDiarmid Park Scottish Premiership Hibernian (H) Celtic Park Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock (A) Rugby Park

Keeping the theme of prodigious talent that could end up at Celtic, a new report has indicated that the Scottish champions are now embroiled in a tussle with several other high-profile clubs to secure the services of a rising star.

Celtic scout Sam Curtis

Celtic have recently scouted St Patrick's Athletic defender Sam Curtis and are among a clutch of clubs keen to land the FAI Cup winner once the January window opens, as per a report from 90min.

Labelled "unbelievable" by teammate Tom Grivosti, Curtis is also being courted by Premier League heavyweights Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. At the same time, Hull City, Leeds United and Middlesbrough are also monitoring his situation.

Curtis, who plays predominantly as a right-back but can also cover in central defence, has made 39 appearances in all competitions during 2023, registering three goals and three assists in the process (Curtis statistics - Transfermarkt).

Cited by The Irish Independent, Chelsea captain Reece James actually reached out to the 17-year-old to offer advice if he ever needed some tricks of the trade from an elite professional; however, the Navan-born gem is refusing to get carried away despite the England international's kind words. He stated in a recent interview:

"I was delighted, it was brilliant. I am basing my game around him, but as I said, I want to be the first Sam Curtis, not the next Reece James, but it’s nice to have him there. I’m just happy he reached out. He is an inspiration to me. I’m very privileged and very blessed."

With Celtic placing the defender on their radar, it may do Curtis no harm in his quest to further his career by having someone like James endorse his talents, though whether he ends up in Glasgow any time soon remains to be seen.