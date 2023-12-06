Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to add some new firepower to his squad in January and is now said to be hot on the tail of an in-form player, according to a report.

Brendan Rodgers seeks Celtic arrivals...

Since returning to Celtic in the summer, Rodgers has made no secret of his desire to add further quality to his side as they look to retain their Scottish Premiership title for the third successive campaign.

Undoubtedly, there has been a common theme emerging at the Glasgow giants in recent years. In short, the Hoops are usually dominant from a domestic footballing perspective; however, they routinely struggle to compete against sides with far more financial capability in the Champions League.

This campaign, Celtic have been eliminated from the Champions League with a game to spare and have no avenue to gain European football after Christmas by dropping into the Europa League by virtue of a third place finish.

Acutely aware of his side's standing in comparison to their continental peers, Rodgers has vowed to streamline his squad to help improve their long-term chances of success on the elite stage. Speaking after the Hoops' 2-0 defeat to Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico last week, Rodgers said:

"There’s no doubt now that, one, the squad will come down in numbers and obviously we need to add quality. There is no dressing it up, the group lost real quality players in the summer. That’s something that over the coming windows we will look to improve on."

Looking ahead to January, Celtic could lose the services of Kyogo Furuhashi, Oh Hyeon-gyu and Daizen Maeda, who may all be called up to represent their respective nations in the Asian Cup. In light of this, Rodgers looks to have identified a key target to strengthen his forward line as he prepares for a crucial clutch of matches without some of his star attackers, according to a report.

Celtic line up record-breaking Bojan Miovski deal

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are lining up a move for in-form Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski and have sent scouts to watch the North Macedonia star in action at every one of his matches this campaign. The report claims that Rodgers is an admirer of the Dons' hitman and is desperate to bolster his attacking options ahead of the second portion of the campaign.

Bojan Miovski statistics in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 23 Goals 11 Assists 3

However, Aberdeen will demand a record fee between the Scottish clubs if they were to sanction his exit, signifying that the Hoops would need to pay more than the £4.4 million they shelled out to sign former club captain Scott Brown from Hibernian in 2007.

Labelled "brilliant" by teammate Kelle Roos, Miovski is a potent offensive threat and has illustrated his capacity to efficiently spearhead Aberdeen's attack this campaign, averaging around 2.5 shots per Scottish Premiership fixture (Miovski statistics - WhoScored).

Celtic may need to add more depth in the final third in the New Year, and Miovski is someone who could help add another dimension to their attack, making this one to watch.