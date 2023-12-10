Celtic have enjoyed a fairly seamless transition into life back under Brendan Rodgers, who returned in the summer after Ange Postecoglou left for Tottenham Hotspur.

It's been impressive how they've managed to maintain a title charge despite Postecoglou's exit, as well as the exit of Jota to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. Instead of capitulating to hand Old Firm rivals Rangers the advantage, Celtic have pushed ahead towards a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title, although Sunday's defeat to Kilmarnock was a fresh blow.

There's still a long way to go of course, but even when they potentially lose Kyogo Furuhashi to the Asia Cup in the new year, the Hoops seemingly have a plan in place to ensure that their title credentials remain intact. And that plan could see them get one over on Rangers once again.

Celtic transfer news

During the summer transfer window, Celtic added reinforcements such as Luis Palma and Hyun-jun Yang in an attempt to replace the firepower of Jota, whilst also adding to Rodgers' defensive options with the arrival of Maik Nawrocki and Nathaniel Phillips. Now, the Northern Irishman could be handed the chance to improve his squad even further, as the January transfer window arrives in a few weeks, with Celtic leading the way for one specific target.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are leading the race to sign Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski ahead of Old Firm rivals Rangers in the January transfer window. They will reportedly have to offer what would be a Scottish record fee between two sides of over £4.4m to Aberdeen in order to land the forward.

When asked about Miovski recently, Rodgers said:

“I wouldn’t comment on any specific player. This is the period where agents throw out names and links, so if I did it would be a long six weeks. But there are certainly names there. As a manager you’d always prefer to get them in the sooner the better but we have the winter break and we won’t play until the middle of January. Work is also under way for the guys who haven’t been playing — obviously they’ll want to get out to play as quickly as possible.”

"Great" Miovski can match Kyogo's level

As Miovski's stats show, he is more than capable of matching Kyogo's output in the Scottish Premiership. So far this season, the North Macedonia international and the Celtic man have both scored six league goals, with the Aberdeen man playing a game less than the current Celtic star. If Rodgers is looking to replace Kyogo during the Asia Cup, then Miovski may well be the option to turn to in January.

Full of praise for his teammate, Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos said:

"Bojan is brilliant. If you feed him, he will score. He always finds himself on the shoulder and Bojan always gets his body in front. Bojan can really be a threat from all angles. He can score from crosses, he has one-touch finishes. I have played with strikers who are also good shooters – but they don’t have anything near the mobility Bojan has. He’s a great striker and someone we all enjoy having in the team.”