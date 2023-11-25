Celtic are once again flying under Brendan Rodgers and are well on their way to a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title. The Hoops currently sit as many as eight points clear of their closest rivals, albeit having played an extra game. Now, with the third international break of the season wrapped up, they'll be looking to continue their form and reaffirm their place on Scottish football's throne once again.

To ensure of that, Celtic could yet turn to the January transfer window, especially when considering that they're likely to be losing Kyogo Furuhashi for a few weeks in January due to his commitments with Japan in the Asia Cup. That said, reports suggest that the Scottish giants are eyeing a move that will temporarily replace their star man in the winter window.

Celtic transfer news

Celtic have rarely got things wrong in the transfer market in recent years, particularly under Ange Postecoglou. After losing Jota in the summer, however, some may have been concerned about their ability to pursue yet another title. It's been so far so good though, with Rangers appearing to fall short for a third consecutive year, allowing Rodgers to potentially take his crown back in the first season of his return.

Related Rodgers must unleash "exciting" Celtic titan who's already dominated Motherwell The central defender has not played a first-team match for the club since September.

Their transfer genius could be proved once more in January, too. According to Football Scotland, Celtic are set to improve their offer for Mathias Kvistgaarden in January after they failed with a £4m move back in the summer transfer window. The report suggests that the Hoops have told Brondby that they're now willing to up their offer in order to get closer to their valuation of £7.5m.

If Celtic want to make their move for the forward, then they may have to act quickly, with clubs from Germany also reportedly keeping a close eye on the Dane.

"Fantastic" Kvistgaarden could be crucial for title charge

Celtic would be wise to find a Kyogo alternative while he is away on international duty. The Scottish champions may be eight points clear but things can change in a heartbeat during any title race, and Rodgers won't want to risk handing Rangers any advantage in the new year. Kvistgaarden would be an ideal option, too, given that he's still only 21 years old and impressing for Brondby.

Kvistgaarden's stats prove just how capable the forward is. So far this season, the Dane has been involved in 10 goals in 17 appearances, with five goals and five assists to his name. As a result of those numbers and his form over the last year, football scout Jacek Kulig has had nothing but good things to say about the Celtic target, posting on X (formerly Twitter): "Mathias Kvistgaarden - 6 goals, 3 assists & 1 penalty won in his last 6 Superligaen games. Fantastic end of the season for the 21-year-old Brøndby Academy graduate."

The reported £7.5m price tag placed on Kvistgaarden could quickly become one of January's best bargains if Celtic continue to pursue a winter move. They proved their transfer expertise during the summer and now the Hoops have the chance to do exactly that once again in January.