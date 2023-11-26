Barring a slight blip which saw Steven Gerrard's Rangers side pick up the Scottish Premiership title back in 2021, Celtic have continued to dominate and are currently on course to make it three consecutive league triumphs - and their first since Brendan Rodgers' return to the club. The Hoops have been excellent on and off the pitch, rarely going wrong in the transfer market.

When the January transfer window swings open, they could act once more, too, and truly cement their place as Scotland's best side as a result. Reports suggest that they've already put a plan in place to welcome one particular reinforcement during the winter window.

Celtic transfer news

Celtic's planning off the pitch has often left them in good stead when it comes to winning the Scottish Premiership. Even after Jota left for Saudi Arabia during the summer, there was no panic from the Hoops, who have found themselves in that position before. Instead, they transitioned without their winger fairly seamlessly to once again have an edge over Old Firm rivals Rangers.

The planning doesn't stop there, however, with reports suggesting that those at Celtic Park have sped up their pursuit to solve one specific problem within Rodgers' current squad. According to reporter Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Celtic have accelerated their move to sign a backup goalkeeper for Joe Hart, who was not named, though they will wait until the summer if the right option does not become available during the January transfer window.

Hart has kept his place as No 1 this season, though it remains to be seen whether he puts pen to paper on a new deal at the club, with his current contract coming to an end during the summer. As Celtic's January priorities become clear, it will be interesting to see just who emerges as their main target when it comes to providing competition between the sticks.

"Massive" Hart has turned things around at Celtic

After leaving Manchester City following the arrival of Pep Guardiola, Hart saw his career become somewhat stagnated with moves to the likes of Torino, West Ham United and Burnley never truly working out, before a free transfer to Tottenham Hotspur saw some positive performances as Hugo Lloris' backup. Since earning a move to Celtic, however, Hart has been far more settled, reviving his career and making the No 1 spot his own. At 36 years old, time may be running out on the shot-stopper's career, though, which poses more questions over his Celtic contract.

Whilst Hart is still a Celtic player, he'll only continue to earn plenty of praise, which could include from Shay Given, who previously told the Daily Record: "I played against Joe a lot and we were teammates at Man City. He was the No.1 but Pep Guardiola eventually didn’t fancy him. It was the same for me when Roberto Mancini didn’t fancy me. It happens in football. Joe had to go away and rebuild a little bit. He went to West Ham, had a few moves and things didn’t quite work out.

"But it’s nice to see him really settled in Glasgow, he looks right at home now. Joe obviously has tonnes of ability but he brings that experience and knowledge to the team as well. I’ve got no doubt he’s a massive presence in the dressing room."