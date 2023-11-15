Rangers have been told that one club's "well-rounded" star is perfect for Philippe Clement as the new boss chases a plethora of major silverware.

Clement outlines Gers ambition

The former Genk manager won trophies galore in his homeland, and he now has his eyes on bridging the gap between Rangers and Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Clement could barely have got off to a better start either; remaining unbeaten since his first game in charge of the Scottish Premiership heavyweights.

Philippe Clement honours Club Jupiler Pro League - 4 Club Brugge and Genk Belgian Super Cup - 2 Club Brugge Belgian Cup - 1 Club Brugge

In that time, the Teddy Bears booked a Viaplay Cup final at Hampden against Aberdeen in December, all while taking an important step towards the Europa League knockout stages with a 2-1 win over Sparta Prague in Glasgow. Rangers have gone into the international break on a real high, with Clement so far making good on his aim to compete for every honour on offer in Scotland.

"Firstly, I want to win everything. You want to win every competition you play," said Clement to Sky Sports near the start of his tenure in charge.

"Secondly, regarding the gap [to Celtic], it's important we focus on ourselves and important we focus on what we have to do to become better, get more points, play better football, get the fans behind the team and get a better dynamic again."

Gers told to sign Lawrence Shankland as missing piece

However, while Clement's side have turned a corner since Michael Beale's sacking in October, you could argue they're still minus a potent goalscorer.

Former Gers star Craig Moore, speaking to The Go Football Radio Show this week, insists that Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland would be a "fantastic" option and Clement needs a player of his calibre to keep competing for trophies.

“If I was Rangers, I would be getting my chequebook ready,” said Moore.

“I think he’d be a fantastic addition to the Rangers squad. I think to be challenging for trophies which Rangers want to do, you need goalscorers who can score goals. Domestically he is as good as any. He’s matured greatly in the last couple of seasons.”

"Well-rounded" Shankland praised by Naismith

The Scotsman, who was recently recalled to the international squad as a replacement for Che Adams, has been praised by Steven Naismith for his form.

Shankland scored 24 league goals last season; continuing in that fine fashion with five so far this term.

“If we give him good chances he will score because he is a real threat," said Naismith.

“He has progressed as a player over the years. He is a much more well-rounded player, as you saw (against County). He has the intelligence to drop in or go in behind if he needs and he has the one (effort) which hits the bar – you ain’t teaching that.

“It is about having the touch and the finesse to guide it over the goalie, and he was unlucky with that one."