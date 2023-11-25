Rangers are interested in completing the signing of a hugely exciting British player who has shone at academy level, according to an update from reliable journalist Mike McGrath.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have enjoyed a new lease of life with Philippe Clement as their new manager, with the Belgian making an immediate impact after the sacking of Michael Beale.

On Sunday afternoon, Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action as they make the trip to Aberdeen looking to keep the pressure on Celtic in the title race.

The Scottish giants conducted some important transfer business during the summer window, signing the likes of Danilo, Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers, but there is still room for improvement in the squad, meaning that Clement could yet delve into the market in January.

Rangers have been linked with a move for Everton centre-back Ben Godfrey, which could be an exciting piece of business, while Motherwell youngster Lennon Miller is also seen as a target for the Gers. Now, a fresh transfer update has emerged, with another prospect potentially heading to Ibrox in the near future.

Rangers want Mason Cotcher

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, McGrath stated that Rangers are keen on acquiring the signature of highly rated youngster Mason Cotcher following his exit from Sunderland:

"England U17 forward Mason Cotcher has been training with the 1st team squad at Arsenal after leaving Sunderland. Rangers are also interested in signing the 17yr old and moving cross-border to Scotland would be for much lower compensation."

Considering he is still only 17 years of age, Cotcher would clearly be a signing for the future as far as Rangers are concerned, but he is someone with such long-term potential that a move to Ibrox would be eye-catching.

The Gers transfer target has won two caps for England's U17s, which immediately says a lot about the level of talent that he possesses, and he has scored and assisted once apiece for Arsenal's U18s in two appearances. Meanwhile, during his Sunderland days, he netted nine times in 27 outings at youth level.

While predominantly a centre-forward, Cotcher is capable of excelling on either flank, further adding to his appeal, with his versatility something that can be priceless for any squad player in the modern game.

Granted, the teenager isn't someone who is going to suddenly inject further life into Rangers' season at senior level, but bringing in one of the most exciting British talents around would be impressive long-term planning, rather than simply focusing on the present and not thinking enough about the future.

In an ideal world, Cotcher would come in as an academy player to begin with, perhaps even being loaned out elsewhere to continue to learn his trade, before eventually maturing into a first-team player and one of the first names on the teamsheet.

There is no doubt that more senior transfer targets also need to be looked at, however, with failure to strengthen Clement's squad in the January window acting as a big opportunity missed as they look to wrestle the league title away from Celtic.