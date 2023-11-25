Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend, but a worrying injury update has emerged ahead of the game, with an Ibrox "leader" potentially missing out.

Rangers injury news

The Gers have had a couple of weeks without a match, with the final international break of 2023 getting in the way of domestic proceedings, but they are back on the pitch this Sunday.

Philippe Clement's side make the trip to Aberdeen for another important game in the Scottish Premiership title race, with the prospect of dropped points disastrous up against a fairly relentless Celtic side who could be 11 points by the time the Gers kick off at Pittodrie.

There is plenty to be positive about at Ibrox at the moment given the impact that Clement has made since replacing Michael Beale as manager earlier in the campaign, but injury problems have proved to be frustrating.

Rangers have had to make do without a number of key players at different times this season, including Nicolas Raskin - and now a new potential blow has emerged over another important figure.

Rangers suffer Ryan Jack injury blow

Taking to X on Saturday, Rangers podcast and news source Four Lads Had A Dream shared an injury update on several players following Clement's press conference, where the Belgian claimed that Ryan Jack could miss Rangers' trip to Aberdeen after picking up a knock, though he isn't definitely out.

"Out for Sunday - Nico Raskin, Ryan Jack doubtful (not out definitely yet), Kemar Roofe in light training but doing his own sessions Everyone else trained and is ready."

This is a hugely frustrating update regarding Jack, with the 31-year-old someone who has struggled to consistently stay fit throughout his career. The Rangers ace has often picked up injuries down the years, while given his age and the fact that he is out of contract at Ibrox at the end of this season, there has to be doubts over his long-term future at the club.

The hope is that the Scot overcomes his niggle and is available for selection against his former club, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he was ruled out before kick-off given his previous fitness woes.

Jack is someone who remains a key man when he is fully fit and firing, though. Steven Gerrard clearly rated him highly during his time as Rangers manager, labelling him a leader:

"Ryan deserves a lot of credit for how much he has improved and the work and application he has put in to try and improve the level of his game and his consistency. When we came in, we inherited a good player, without a doubt. Aberdeen had done a really good job with Ryan in terms of his development and giving him the opportunity to play at the top level. He obviously became a leader."

Regardless of whether Jack is in contention to start at Aberdeen, this is a game that Rangers simply have to win this weekend in order to keep up the pressure on Celtic and not allow them to get out of sight in the title battle.