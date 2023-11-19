Since taking the Rangers job back in October, Philippe Clement has enjoyed a flawless start, avoiding defeat in his first seven games, which has included six wins in what has been an incredibly impressive run. And whilst the Scottish Premiership title race still has Celtic eight points clear having played an extra game, the Gers are still sticking around.

After settling into life at Ibrox seamlessly, Clement may well have his eye on potential reinforcements for the future, which could include the signing of one particular youngster.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers had a summer transfer window to forget under Michael Beale, who was made to pay the ultimate price for that failure when he was dismissed earlier this season. The likes of Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers never really got going under the former boss so their immediate focus could be to improve Clement's current options in January, but looking ahead to the future, those at Ibrox may soon welcome a Scottish Premiership gem.

According to TeamTalk, Rangers are eyeing a move for Motherwell teenager Lennon Miller, who has become an important part of Stuart Kettlewell's side. The 17-year-old has reportedly attracted interest from Rangers and Celtic, as well as Premier League sides Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

If Rangers want to secure the midfielder's signature, it looks like they may have to act quickly in a deal that could be worthwhile, given Miller's versatility and potential at such a young age. The Motherwell youngster can play both as a defensive and attacking midfielder, as well as on the right of midfield. He's already experienced the atmosphere of Ibrox, too, as he made his Scottish Premiership debut at Rangers last season.

Rangers eye move for "unbelievable" Miller

Miller could be a shrewd target for Rangers, as they look to get back to their best in the transfer market. The 17-year-old's best is likely yet to come, which is a frightening prospect when considering that he's already made 13 starts and attracted the interest of top clubs in both Scotland and England this season.

Motherwell captain Liam Kelly hasn't hesitated to sing the praises of Miller this season, either, even after his red card against Livingston. Kelly said:

"It will probably not be his last, these things are going to happen in his career. He has been unbelievable for us, and that’s not a thing that’s anything to do with his age, that could have happened to any of our players in that moment. He’s got a wise head on his shoulders, so he will be absolutely fine. We all love him, we’ve got so much faith in him as a player, and it’s going to happen in his career, this is just the first time it has.

"He was absolutely gutted, but he knows that’s part and parcel of football. We were hoping to bail him out, but we didn’t, and there were people who made mistakes for the goals after it, and we got punished. Lennon’s mistake wasn’t the only mistake we made in the game, we made loads, myself included.”