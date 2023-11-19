Glasgow Rangers are at the head of the pack in the race to bring a promising new teenager to the Scottish Premiership, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Rangers' season so far

Philippe Clement’s side have made an overall impressive start to the new campaign having won nine and lost just three of their opening 12 games, meaning that they currently find themselves second in the league table during the international break.

However, the Light Blues are eight points behind Old Firm rivals Celtic as it stands, but with a game in hand over them, there’s still a chance that they could catch up and go on to achieve something at the end of the season in their first term under the new manager.

The Ibrox outfit has a strong squad as it is, but with the next transfer window fast approaching, there’s nothing stopping the board from assessing their options in the market - and it appears that they have set their sights on Bayer Leverkusen’s defensive midfielder Noah Mbamba, who joined from Club Brugge in January.

The Belgium youth international has made just four senior appearances during that period, which shows how much he’s struggling for game time (Transfermarkt - Mbamba statistics), though if the following update is to be believed, the 18-year-old may have been handed an ideal lifeline to increase his minutes.

Rangers leading race for Noah Mbamba

According to TEAMtalk, Rangers are in pole position for Mbamba, but it's worth noting that the club could still find it difficult to get a deal over the line in January.

"Rangers are currently ahead of Manchester City in the race for Noah Mbamba as the Citizens are unlikely to go after him in January, when the Gers could strike.

"One player on the radar of the Scottish club according to TEAMtalk sources is 18-year-old talent Noah Mbamba, who is currently playing in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen.

"The rising talent is wanted by a host of top clubs, but German sources state a loan is likely in the winter window. However, any deal would be difficult to pull off as sources say there is now a race on for the teenage talent."

Mbamba is a "huge talent" for the future

Whilst Bayer Leverkusen haven’t given Mbamba a chance to prove what he’s capable of this season, he’s still managed to record a 94.4% pass success rate (WhoScored - Mbamba statistics), indicating a calmness and composure on the ball, with this being higher than any player has managed in Clement's side (WhoScored - Rangers statistics).

Standing at 6 foot 1, Mbamba also helped to secure four trophies during his time at Club Brugge, so he will have already had a taste of success, therefore perhaps possessing the winning mentality required in order to succeed in Scotland.

Mbamba, who has the versatility to operate in four positions across the midfield and even as a centre-back, has been described as a “huge talent” by football scout Jacek Kulig, so it would be a real coup to have him in the building for the remainder of the season should he put pen to paper at Rangers.