Rangers are interested in reintegrating a player who was once described as a "baller" into the first team, according to a new update.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have come back to life with Philippe Clement in charge following the doomed reign of Michael Beale, and while further improvements can still be made, things do feel as though they are heading in the right direction overall.

Rangers haven't yet allowed Celtic to pull away in the Scottish Premiership title race even though there is plenty of ground to make up, and there is hope that this could be a campaign to remember come May.

For that to happen, it could be argued that new signings in the January transfer window are a must in order to provide Clement with more depth and quality moving forward.

Rangers have been linked with a move for Everton defender Ben Godfrey, with the Englishman seen as a good option to bring in and bolster the manager's options, and players of that stature could make a real difference moving forward.

There are also players who are currently out on loan who could yet be persevered with eventually, should Clement value them - and a key update has emerged regarding one such figure.

Rangers eyeing future role for Ianis Hagi

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Rangers appear keen on finding a role for Ianis Hagi once he returns from his loan spell at Alaves, having been shipped off by Michael Beale during the summer transfer window.

"Rangers have not shut the door on attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi returning to the club and becoming a key player under new boss Philippe Clement. Ex-Gers manager Michael Beale wanted Hagi, 25, out and got his wish when he was loaned to La Liga outfit Deportivo Alaves for the season in the summer window.

"But Clement has since taken the reins at Ibrox and wants to assess the attacking midfielder when his temporary move to Spain ends."

This could be a popular decision among Rangers supporters, should Clement see worth in bringing Hagi back into the fold next term, with the 25-year-old clearly not someone who was rated by Beale, but whose Ibrox career could yet be salvaged.

He showed enough quality before his temporary move to Alaves to suggest that he still has plenty to offer in a Gers shirt, with Calvin Bassey once hailing him as a "baller" during their time together at the club.

Ianis Hagi's Rangers statistics Total Appearances 99 Goals 16 Assists 21

Hagi's Rangers statistics also highlight how well he has done at times, with a tally of 16 goals and 21 assists coming his way in 99 appearances to date, showing that he can be a consistent provider of end product from his attacking-midfield role.

The Romanian is contracted with the Gers until the summer of 2026, so there is certainly no rush to allow him to leave, meaning Clement has time to assess him when he returns, deciding if he can be a key player under him or not.