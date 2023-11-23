Glasgow Rangers could be set to lose one of their up-and-coming prospects next year, with a fresh report revealing that he’s being targeted ahead of January.

Recent departures at Rangers

Over the summer, those at Ibrox side sanctioned the sales of 11 players in total, with eight of those leaving on a permanent basis, while the remaining three were sent out on loan for the rest of the season to increase their game time and experience.

Permanent Exits Loan Moves Glen Kamara (Leeds) Ianis Hagi (Alaves) Fashion Sakala (Al-Fayha) Alex Lowry (Heart Of Midlothian) Antonio Colak (Parma) Ben Williamson (Partick Thistle) Ryan Kent (Fenerbahce) Filip Helander (Odense BK) Scott Arfield (Charlotte) Mateusz Zukowski (Slask Wroclaw) Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock FC)

The Light Blues have John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe, Jon McLaughlin and Leon Balogun who will have reached the expiration of their deals at the end of the term so they could also soon be heading for the exit door (Rangers contracts).

The Ibrox outfit, now managed by Philippe Clement, additionally have a decision to make over the future of right-winger Ross McCausland who is another squad member who will be out of contract upon the conclusion of the current campaign, though chiefs appear keen to retain his services for the foreseeable.

The Northern Ireland youth international is reportedly set to be tabled fresh terms in order to fend off any potential interest during the upcoming transfer window, but if the following update is to be believed, the 20-year-old has already been brought onto the radar of two clubs in the Serie A so could leave the Scottish Premiership.

Atalanta and AS Roma want Ross McCausland

According to outlet TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Witness), McCausland is of interest to Atalanta and AS Roma ahead of January. The Italian pair are among “numerous clubs” who are keeping a close eye on his performances, but the mentioned duo are in particular “monitoring him through their scouts”.

Whilst talks are yet to take place, the forward’s contract situation means that he “could represent an opportunity” in the new year, where he may cost as little as €450k (£392k) should a pre-contract agreement be reached.

Rangers need to keep "superb talent" in McCausland

Despite McCausland having only made nine senior appearances for Rangers, Clement will know that he may have an exciting prospect with bags of potential to offer, so it’s important that the club tie him down because he will be a key player for the future in Glasgow.

The County Antrim-born talent has clocked up 20 involvements, 14 goals and six assists, in 59 appearances since the start of his career (Transfermarkt - McCausland stats), displaying how prolific he can be at creating and putting chances away in the final third.

The Teddy Bears starlet is also a versatile operator having been deployed in four different positions over the grass since first bursting onto the professional scene, including out wide on both the left and right flanks, alongside two roles in the midfield, so he’s a wonderful option to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur.

According to journalist Josh Bunting, McCausland is a “superb talent” and even the thought of losing him could be a real blow, so there’s no doubt that everyone associated with the club may well be hoping that he puts pen to paper on an improved contract instead of making the decision to move onto new pastures in January.