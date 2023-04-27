Rangers legend Ally McCoist has been left thrilled by news that the club are reportedly closing in on the signing of goalkeeper Jack Butland.

What's the latest news on Butland?

Reports in the last few days have claimed that the Scottish Premiership giants, lead by manager Michael Beale, are on the brink of signing Butland as he nears the end of his contract.

Indeed, the 30-year-old's contract at Crystal Palace expires in June, opening the door for interested sides to sign him for nothing on a Bosman deal.

Butland boasts caps at international level with England, and while he has found game time difficult to come by of late, he could bring a wealth of experience to any club looking to win his signature.

Rangers are thought to be close to signing the shot-stopper, coming as a plethora of their fringe and first team players head towards the Ibrox exit door.

The Gers currently have a wealth of squad members out of contract just next month, with this summer presenting the opportunity for Beale to oversee a major overhaul.

McCoist, reacting to news of Butland nearing a move to Glasgow, had this to say on the matter to talkSPORT (via Ibrox News):

"I’d take that all day. Greegsy (Allan McGregor) has been a phenomenal servant to the club. “I don’t know how Robby McCrorie is coming on but we definitely need a keeper. I’m saying that although I haven’t seen him (Butland) for a while. “But if he’s anything like he used to be I’d take him all day.”

What could Butland bring to Rangers?

As well as being a former England international, Butland has made 87 Premier League appearances in total, keeping 21 clean sheets, with a further 161 Championship cameos under his belt (Transfermarkt).

The former Stoke City keeper has been praised in past seasons for his work between the sticks, with former Palace manager Patrick Vieira also raving over Butland's attitude and professionalism.

“Jack is a real professional, he is a positive professional,” “He has been frustrated not playing but he never complained, he never showed it, he always kept working hard and when forwards want to do finishing (in training) he’s always the first to put his hand up and he is a really good character in the dressing room."

Going by Vieira's comments, he could be exactly the kind of figurhead Rangers are looking for to usher in the new era, especially on a free deal.