Rangers star Ryan Kent is now in talks with Burnley over a free summer move, according to a report by Ibrox News.

Who could leave Rangers this summer?

The Glasgow giants, as things stand, could see a plethora of both first team and fringe players leave the club very soon as their contracts expire in May. Indeed, Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Jack, Filip Helander, Scott Arfield, Steven Davis, Allan McGregor and Kieran Wright are all out of contract just next month (Transfermarkt).

As such, Gers supporters could be about to witness a real year of change in their attempts to keep pace with Old Firm rivals Celtic. Decisions have apparently already been made on a select few, with defender Helander reliably tipped to leave after an injury-ridden season.

Meanwhile, reports surround the likes of Morelos and Kent, with the latter attracting interest from major clubs south of the border. The 26-year-old, who has a market value of £9.7 million according to Transfermarkt, is set to leave Rangers for nothing as things stand with sides looking to take advantage.

One of them is Championship high-flyers Burnley, who have just been promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking under the guidance of Man City legend Vincent Kompany.

According to a report by Ibrox News, Kent and his entourage have held discussions with the Clarets this week in an attempt to seal a Bosman move. Burnley have apparently made 'the first move' with talks now 'underway' with the midfielder.

An Ibrox 'source' told the outlet that Burnley negotiations have 'already commenced' with Kent and his representatives as Kompany looks to reinforce his squad ahead of next campaign.

New Kent contract talks appear to have resulted in nothing as things stand, opening the door for interested sides like Burnley to make an approach.

Potential Gers blow

Losing the Englishman would be an undoubted blow for the Gers considering just how important he is in the final third for Beale.

According to WhoScored, no Rangers player has completed more successful take-ons per 90 than Kent, who also ranks in their top three for key passes made.

Kent's tally of 11 goal contributions in the Scottish Premiership alone demonstrate his status as a key, key player - with only Borna Barisic registering more assists than the winger this season (WhoScored).

Not even acquiring a transfer fee for his services would surely leave a sour taste, yet according to this latest update, it appears to be heading in that direction.