Rangers remain in talks with Cremonese to sign striker Cyriel Dessers as they close in on a season-long loan deal for Brighton's Abdallah Sima, according to journalist Derek McGregor.

Who else will Rangers sign?

Michael Beale has reportedly spearheaded this entire transfer window for the Gers so far amid their lack of a sporting director, following the exit of club chief Ross Wilson to Nottingham Forest.

The Glasgow giants have done well thus far, sealing four confirmed signings in Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell (on free deals) and Sam Lammers for £3 million from Atalanta (Transfermarkt).

However, despite their flurry of activity, reports indicate that Beale isn't done with the aforementioned quartet and more arrivals could follow ahead of the 2023/2024 Scottish Premiership season.

Most recently, Rangers have become very heavily linked with a temporary deal for centre forward Sima from Brighton, who is yet to make a single appearance under Roberto De Zerbi.

Sima has gone out on loan to Angers and Stoke City in that time with the Gers potentially offering him a similar route.

They're believed to closing in on a loan deal for the ex-Slavia Prague sensation, but according to The Sun's reporter McGregor, he isn't the only player Rangers are in talks for.

Indeed, writing in a piece, the journalist claims Beale's side are "also still negotiating" to sign Cremonese forward Dessers despite their imminent move for Sima.

However, there is a complication, as Rangers appear to be "growing frustrated" over the Serie B club's asking price for their attacker.

"Rangers are also still negotiating to buy Cremonese forward Cyriel Dessers," wrote McGregor for The Sun.

"But it’s understood they are growing increasingly unhappy with the valuation from the club who were relegated from Serie A."

Who is Cyriel Dessers?

The Nigerian forward was one of Cremonese's shining lights in their relegation campaign, chipping in with more attempts at goal per 90 than any of his teammates in the Italian top flight (WhoScored).

Dessers also finished 22/23 with their joint-highest number of goal contributions (six goals, two assists), and with numbers like these, ex-Heracles Technical Director, Tim Gilissen, has been vindicated in his praise for the "exemplary" player back in 2020.

"Cyriel has been the absolute eye-catcher this season and has been a very important player for the team," said Gilissen.

"Cyriel has shown that being a professional footballer means more than just football. He is an exemplary professional and enjoyed participating in many social projects."