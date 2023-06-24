Rangers are attempting to seal the signing of Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers as manager Michael Beale personally works behind the scenes, according to reports.

Who will join Rangers this summer?

The Gers resume action mid-way through July when they take on Premier League side Newcastle United in a friendly, the first of three next month, with Beale also preparing for games against Hamburg and Hoffenheim.

Scottish Premiership action resumes on 5th August, giving Rangers over a month to strengthen in key areas and keep adding quality to Beale's roster.

The Teddy Bears had to watch on as Old Firm rivals Celtic clinched a domestic treble, and with their previously successful manager Brendan Rodgers returning to Parkhead, Rangers need to be fully prepared.

Beale, despite the lack of a sporting director, has already seen Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell and Sam Lammers come arrive in that order.

Spending just £3 million in the process, with all of it going on Lammers from Atalanta, Rangers have tackled this transfer market with gusto thus far.

However, they're not finished there, as a report from The Herald details the latest on their activities behind-the-scenes at Ibrox.

According to the outlet, and senior Gers reporter Christopher Jack, Beale personally been driving their window so far - identifying targets himself and personally building the relationships necessary to get them over the line.

Following the confirmed arrivals, it is believed Rangers work is "ongoing" to "secure" striker Dessers from Cremonese - and discussions have been held for other players in recent days.

The Glasgow giants are attempting to keep up their market momentum and certainly won't rest on their laurels, with Ecuador international Jose Cifuentes still on their radar.

Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo is being targeted as well, though a move is not thought to be imminent at this stage.

Who is Cyriel Dessers?

The 28-year-old was one of Cremonese's most potent threats over the 2022/23 Serie B season, averaging more attempts at goal per 90 than any of his teammates (WhoScored).

Dessers scored six goals and added a further two assists overall, with former Heracles technical director Tim Gilissen heaping praise on the forward after he left them back in 2020.

"Cyriel has shown that being a professional footballer means more than just football," said Giliseen.

"He is an exemplary professional and enjoyed participating in many social projects. He has shown what impact this has in the area and was an ambassador for Heracles Almelo."