Rangers transfer target Danilo is desperate to make the move to Ibrox as manager Michael Beale personally works to sign him, according to reports.

Who are Rangers signing?

So far, Beale and co have been very busy this transfer window, with the Scottish Premiership giants looking to wrestle back dominance from Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell, Sam Lammers and Abdallah Sima have all joined the club in these last few weeks, with the Gers also sealing a deal for striker Cyriel Dessers from Cremonese very recently.

Speaking after the capture of Dessers, Beale raved over the business his club has conducted, claiming the forward will add another dimension of attacking quality to his side.

"He brings a lot of experience from playing in Holland, Belgium and Italy, as well as in European competitions," Beale said.

"We were looking for a very specific profile and believe that Cyriel will give us a variety of qualities both in and out of possession.

"At 28-years-old, he is at a good age and will bring personality and leadership to our team."

This summer marks a major Rangers overhaul with Scott Arfield, Filip Helander, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos all leaving after their contracts expired in late May.

Following the arrival of Dessers, reports suggest they're not done there, with Beale also personally pursuing a move for Danilo from Feyenoord.

That is according to The Daily Record's print edition (via Ibrox News), who claim the Gers boss is actively chasing a move for the 24-year-old.

In a promising boost for Rangers, the Record also say that Danilo is "desperate" to join the club this summer, with more Ibrox exits on the cards.

Former manager Steven Gerrard, after his move to Saudi Arabia, is apparently targeting fringe squad member Scott Wright as he aims to bolster his squad at Al-Ettifaq.

How many goals has Danilo scored at Feyenoord?

The South American attacker has been exceptional in the Eredivisie, and while he can't quite match teammate Santiago Gimenez's goal return, Danilo did manage 10 goals and three assists in the Dutch top flight last season (WhoScored).

Danilo also racked up three assists and sits joint-fourth in Feyenoord's squad for attempts at goal per 90 over 2022/2023, marking him out as a potentially astute signing for Rangers if they can get it done (WhoScored).

Man United manager Erik ten Hag, during his time at Ajax with the player, even called Danilo the club's "best finisher" before he ultimately opted to join Feyenoord.

Gimenez, commenting on his partnership with Danilo, even hinted that his teammate is the "first striker" of Feyenoord.

"I don’t feel like I’m the first striker,” said Gimenez.

“We are a team and Danilo has his own tasks, just like me. We work for the same team and with the same price in mind. We are not 11, but a team of 25. Together we give everything to win the title.”

As the Rangers revamp continues, with Beale personally chasing Danilo, it would be a great coup for the club to seal a player who looks more than capable for the challenges of Scottish football.