Rangers have lined up a move for Ecuador international Jose Cifuentes amid reports they're closing in on Cremonese forward Cyriel Dessers.

Who will join Rangers this summer?

It's been a busy summer transfer window for the Gers and manager Michael Beale, who have already seen five major signings come through the Ibrox door.

Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell, Sam Lammers and Abdallah Sima are all now Rangers players as the Ibrox side look to wrestle back Scottish football dominance from their arch-rivals.

The Hoops sealed an impressive domestic treble last season, but following the departure of Ange Postecoglou and re-appointment of Brendan Rodgers, it will be interesting to see if Rangers can usurp them.

Beale's side have held no shortage of ambition when it comes to transfers and reliable media sources claim that they're closing in on another major deal in potentially signing Dessers (as per Fabrizio Romano).

The 28-year-old is apparently on the verge of joining Rangers, and that is echoed by journalist Scott Burns in a piece for The Daily Record.

However, dropping another line in his piece, Burns claims that the Glasgow giants have "also lined up a move" for Los Angeles midfielder Cifuentes.

In a further bit of good news, it's added that the move is "expected to be completed" in this window.

Cifuentes has been heavily linked with a move to Rangers this summer and it appears they're still very much interested in signing the 24-year-old for Beale.

Who is Jose Cifuentes?

The South American ace apparently "starred" for Los Angeles over his most recent season, and with Cifuentes out of contract in December, Rangers could seemingly strike a cut-price move.

Cifuentes, who featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last year, has also been praised by Tim Vickey for his exploits across the Atlantic.

Vickery, an expert on all things to do with South American football, called Cifuentes a "terrific" player after his 2019 exploits at the Under-20 World Cup.

"He was the beating heart of that side and I think he’s a terrific midfielder," said Vickey on talkSPORT (via footballscotland).

"He’s strong, he’s got quality, he’s got a good engine - he’s one of the best all-round midfielders, potentially, that I’ve seen come out of South America in a while.

"This fellow Cifuentes strikes the ball well, moves across the field, strong in the tackle, strong on the ball, I like him a lot."