Rangers are ready for a transfer battle to sign Aberdeen star Leighton Clarkson this summer with the midfielder impressing on loan from Liverpool.

Who could Rangers sign?

The Glasgow giants could be set for a major overhaul in the next few months with a plethora of first team players, like Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Filip Helander to name a few, all running their contracts down.

Gers boss Michael Beale will need replacements and upgrades in many positions throughout the team as a result, coming after a disappointing campaign where arch rivals Celtic could be on for a domestic treble.

The Scottish Premiership side have come catching up to do to their Old Firm adversaries and reports suggest that they're already planning for the summer, with Ecuador international Jose Cifuentes even mentioned as a target recently.

The World Cup midfielder isn't the only one, though, as Norwich City's Kieran Dowell, who has featured in the Premier League, may well be in Rangers' thinking for the summer window.

Ex-England international Jack Butland is also at the centre of reports linking him with a move to Ibrox and Football Insider now claims another Englishman is on Beale's radar.

Indeed, it is reported that Rangers and Celtic are now ready to battle Aberdeen for the signature of Clarkson, who is currently on a temporary spell at Pittodrie from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has really impressed during his time north of the border, making Rangers stand up and take notice, but Celtic are also said to be admirers.

Clarkson is described as being integral to Aberdeen's push for a top three finish and the Dons are determined to make his move a permanent one - with a three-way battle on the cards.

Beale is apparently a huge fan of the former England Under-20 international, having worked with Clarkson during his time at Liverpool.

Should Rangers move for Clarkson?

Clarkson has starred in the SPFL and all competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing a further eight assists in 33 games overall this season.

As per WhoScored, he also ranks among Aberdeen's top four best performers by average match rating - making more key passes per 90 in the final third than any Dons star.

As well as this, Clarkson sits in their top three for successful tackles per 90, highlighting his presence as a real all-rounder who can contribute going forward and defensively.

He could be exactly the kind of player Rangers need as Beale looks to oversee a major revamp.