Rangers remain in the hunt for Los Angeles F.C star Jose Cifuentes with Michael Beale personally hopeful of more signings after Leon Balogun.

Who will Rangers sign?

It's been a busy, busy summer at Ibrox so far as the Gers prepare for what will be an interesting 2023/2024 Scottish Premiership campaign.

Beale's side watched on as Celtic, then lead by Ange Postecoglou, clinched a domestic treble last season with the Glasgow giants eager to avoid a sad repeat.

So far, Rangers have spent a combined £7.2 million on new signings, with Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers coming as their most expensive acquisitions from Italy.

The attacking duo are joined by Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling, who signed on free transfers, while Brighton forward Abdallah Sima has also put pen to paper on a loan move.

Most recently, defender Leon Balogun re-joined Rangers on a one-year deal after leaving Queen's Park Rangers on a Bosman - with the club sealing seven major additions in total.

“Leon is a person that I have full trust in both as a footballer and a man," said Beale after Balogun's return.

“He is extremely well-liked by everyone inside the club, and we are very happy to have someone with his experience and leadership qualities re-joining our squad.

"Naturally he will integrate back into the club very quickly and he understands fully our way of working and style of play."

Despite the flurry of new additions, it is believed Rangers may not be done there, as Sky Sports share news of who could come in next after Balogun.

Indeed, the reliable broadcast giant claims Beale is still personally hopeful of adding more quality to his squad in time for the new campaign, with more signings "expected".

They name Ecuador international Cifuentes as a target, who remains on Rangers' radar following repeated links with a move to Scotland.

The 24-year-old, who featured at last year's World Cup in Qatar, is being targeted alongside Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Ponzo.

Not much else is said on their move for Cifuentes, but given reports of his imminent move have died down somewhat, it appears a transfer is still very much on the cards.

How good is Jose Cifuentes?

The midfielder has been praised by both members of the press and Los Angeles head coach Steve Cherundolo, who recently said that the "sky is the limit" for Cifuentes.

Cherundolo, speaking to Los Angeles F.C's official website, branded the South American a "complete player" with Tim Vickery also long tipped him to be a success.

Speaking to talkSPORT all the way back in 2019, via Football Scotland, Vickery hailed Cifuentes as a terrific midfielder who previously starred for Ecuador's national youth sides.

Raving over his physical attributes as well, Vickery may have hinted that Gers supporters could witness plenty of quality if Cifuentes does move across the Atlantic.

"He was the beating heart of that [Ecuador U20] side and I think he's a terrific midfielder," said Vickery.

"He's strong, he's got quality, he's got a good engine - he's one of the best all-round midfielders, potentially, that I've seen come out of South America in a while."