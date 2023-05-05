Rangers pundit Michael Ball has been left thrilled amid reports that Championship midfielder Kieran Dowell is closing in on a move to Ibrox.

What's the latest on Dowell to Rangers?

The Canaries star is being heavily linked with a move to Glasgow as Michael Beale allegedly plots a major summer overhaul, with many first teamers out of contract this month.

Rangers could see a plethora of squad members depart before the summer begins, and after a lacklustre campaign, it is imperative that work begins soon to prepare for next season.

Arch rivals Celtic are on the cusp of a potential domestic treble with the gap between them and Rangers growing wider.

Rangers must strengthen in key areas, especially with the likes of Ryan Kent nearing exits, and the Scottish Premiership giants could be closing in on their first signing.

According to reports, Dowell has already completed a medical ahead of his proposed move up north as Rangers inch ever closer to his capture (Football Insider). This comes after Beale's side reportedly gave the green-light for his team to make a move.

The Daily Record have also backed that Dowell has shaken hands on a three-year Rangers deal with the club close to finalizing his capture, and speaking to the same outlet, pundit Ball has been left thrilled after hearing this news.

He explained:

“It’s a huge opportunity for Kieran to step up and show he can play for a huge club like Rangers.“He deserves his chance having racked up a number of successful loans while at Everton. He should have got more games at Goodison had Everton not wasted so much cash bringing in big players under the new owner.“Before Moshiri came to the club, Everton were successful in promoting youngsters into the first team.“He went to Nottingham Forest and they were keen to keep him. Everton didn’t want to sell at that stage and he went on a few more loans but ultimately Kieran decided it just wasn’t going to happen for him at Goodison and he had to move on to get the games he needed.“But he’s now getting that reward with this move to Rangers on the horizon.”

What could Dowell bring to Rangers?

The 25-year-old has been brilliant at Carrow Road under David Wagner, and on a free deal, he could come as an excellent like-for-like Kent replacement.

Chipping in with eight goal contributions in England's second tier this season, he has been a fixture in Wagner's midfield and could well replicate that solid form under Beale.

Now that Norwich are out of contention for promotion, Dowell could find a new lease of life north of the border and help to bridge the gap between Rangers and Celtic.