Rangers manager Michael Beale is personally prepared to let striker Antonio Colak leave this summer if a suitable offer comes in, according to journalist Derek McGregor.

Who is leaving Rangers this summer?

The Gers are currently overseeing a major summer overhaul with four confirmed signings already coming through the door in Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell and Sam Lammers from Atalanta (Transfermarkt).

Rangers have been very busy so far this summer, despite the absence of a sporting director following the departure of Ross Wilson to Nottingham Forest earlier in the year.

Their flurry of incomings comes after many former squad members left Ibrox at the end of May, with Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield, Alfredo Morelos, Filip Helander and Allan McGregor departing Glasgow (Transfermarkt).

Attacking midfielder Marik Tillman, who was on loan from Bayern Munich last season, also returned to his parent club after Rangers opted not to pursue a permanent deal.

Beale is ever so slowly reshaping the squad in his own image with reports suggesting that other Rangers players could follow the aforementioned in leaving.

According to reporter McGregor, writing for The Sun, the departures of both Morelos and Kent have handed Beale a chance to freshen up his attack and inject new quality.

This has lead to talks for both Cremonese forward Cyriel Dessers and Brighton's Abdallah Sima, though Rangers could make even more of an overhaul in the attacking areas.

Indeed, McGregor writes that Beale, despite Colak's goal haul last season, will personally green-light the Croatian's sale too, if a suitable offer arrives.

The journalist wrote:

"Croat Antonio Colak – who netted 18 goals in his Gers debut season – continues to interest a number of German clubs with Beale prepared to sanction a sale if the right offer comes in.

"The exits of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent have given the manager a big chance to freshen up his attack with Kemar Roofe and Fashion Sakala still available."

What's been said about Colak?

It will be interesting to see if Beale really is open to sanctioning Colak's sale, especially after his record in front of goal last season.

The Rangers boss even heaped praise on his attacker's enthusiasm, particularly raving over his "infectious" energy and involvement as a team player.

"He’s just got natural enthusiasm. He goes and presses and works for his teammates. He is part of the team," explained Beale.

"He has not been able to show me what he has because he got injured before I came in, and he has been playing bit parts here and there.

"He’s infectious in terms of his energy. The last few weeks, he has started to look really fit, and his personality has come out in the group. I am delighted for him.”