Rangers have held contact with the agents of Ecuador international Jose Cifuentes and the player himself over a move, according to reports.

What's the latest on Cifuentes to Rangers?

The 24-year-old has been subject to transfer rumours linking him with an Ibrox move in the last week, with MLS insider Tom Bogert sharing that Ibrox is a potential landing spot for the player.

As well as the Gers and Michael Beale, it is believed that Premier League sides like Leeds United hold an interest, with La Liga strugglers Espanyol also in the mix (Tom Bogert).

This comes as many members of Beale's squad enter the final month of their contracts with a plethora of first teamers in danger of leaving for nothing in May.

Ibrox could see a summer of real change and Cifuentes is apparently a player in Rangers' thinking, with the midfielder out of contract this winter.

Now, a report by Football Insider has shared some news on their chances of landing him amid interest from major clubs down south. It is believed that the Teddy Bears have 'held contact' with the player and his representatives over a potential move to Glasgow, but there's a catch.

Indeed, while Rangers are still in the race for Cifuentes, they're not believed to be frontrunners as things stand with Leeds and Espanyol also pushing for his services.

The Scottish Premiership giants and their boss are under pressure to bridge the cap between themselves and Old Firm rivals Celtic, but while the South American is admired by Rangers' coaching staff, they also have to think about shoring up other positions.

The SPFL side haven't dropped out of the pursuit for Cifuentes, but are aware that it could take big money to match other offers on the table from England and Spain.

What could Cifuentes bring to Rangers?

While Beale is an outside contender to sign the Los Angeles FC star, we believe he could greatly strengthen the Gers boss' squad if a deal can in fact be done.

Speaking to talkSPORT (via Football Scotland) on Cifuentes back in 2019, South American football expert Tim Vickery absolutely raved over his capabilities, explaining:

"I think he’s a terrific midfielder. He’s strong, he’s got quality, he’s got a good engine - he’s one of the best all-round midfielders, potentially, that I’ve seen come out of South America in a while."

It's noted that the Ecuadorian, who featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, also 'starred' for Los Angeles last season - so he is a player in good current form and capable of strengthening Rangers.