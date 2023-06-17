Journalist Josh Bunting has praised Rangers and their signing of forward Sam Lammers from Atalanta, calling it an "interesting" move by the club.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Michael Beale and the Teddy Bears have undergone a major summer overhaul thus far, with many former first-teamers departing Ibrox in late May.

Indeed, ex-mainstays like Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield, Filip Helander and Steven Davis all departed at the end of their contracts, leaving Rangers with the almighty task of replacing them.

They've done an exceptional job of it thus far, completing deals for Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland and now Lammers for a fee of around £3 million.

The Dutchman has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Rangers, with Beale now signing a replacement for Morelos and potentially astute addition.

Reporter Josh Bunting, writing on Twitter after the Gers confirmed his capture, is completely aware of Lammers' ability and believes the club have pulled off a major coup.

The journalist detailed exactly what supporters can expect from Lammers, namely his technical ability, sweet left foot and in-game intelligence.

How many goals has Sam Lammers scored?

The 26-year-old, who stands a towering 6 foot 3, could have the physicality suited for Scottish football and some of his past numbers suggest he could do well under Beale.

Lammers spent the 2022/2023 campaign on loan at Sampdoria, where he bagged just one goal and an assist, but his previous spell at SC Heerenveen in 2019 indicates there is a real goalscorer waiting to be unearthed.

During the 18/19 season, Lammers bagged an impressive 16 goals and five assists on loan at Heerenveen in the Dutch top flight, which may have prompted Atalanta to later snap him up from PSV Eindhoven.

While his career arguably didn't work out there, Lammers has been handed another chance to succeed at Rangers and showcase his true ability.

Heerenveen boss Kees van Wonderen has also praised the attacker.

“What you get from him as a player is first and foremost a superb work ethic. He’s a left-footed striker and is good technically,” said van Wonderen.

“He’s a player who has an eye on the tactical aspects of the game, he appreciates how the game is played, where the spaces are and how to deal with circumstances on the pitch."