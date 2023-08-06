Rangers could make one of the signings of the summer by tying down midfielder Steven Davis with a new contract, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Michael Beale and co have been very, very busy this summer transfer window, having secured deals for nine major signings as they attempt to wrestle back Scottish football dominance from rivals Celtic.

In the last two months, Rangers have seen Abdallah Sima, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland, Leon Balogun, Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers, Danilo and Jose Cifuentes join the Glasgow giants.

This follows on from the mass exodus of Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Filip Helander, Mateusz Zakowski and Allan McGregor leaving Ibrox, with Beale seemingly orcherstrating an overhaul.

The Teddy Bears didn't exactly get off to a flying start under Beale in their opening Scottish Premiership game against Kilmarnock on Saturday, with Rangers losing 1-0 at Rugby Park.

One player they have missed for his experience is Davis, who was forced to miss the encounter due to still recovering from a cruciate knee ligament injury.

"He’ll be in and around the first team as a normal player in terms of rehab and then there will be a decision," said Beale via Football Scotland.

"At this moment in time, Steven has a real burning desire to play, and we want to help him get back to that.”

The Northern Irishman has been a wonderful servant for Rangers in recent years, and that is set to be rewarded with a possible new contract.

Journalist Dean Jones, commenting on the story, has told GiveMeSport that they could make one of the best signings this summer by doing so.

It’s interesting that Rangers are talking to him about a new contract but also not a surprise, really," said Jones.

"Michael Beale really respects and admires him and for months now there has been a chance that he will stick around.

“He’s invaluable in terms of the team’s identity and character and even in a non-playing role would have benefits to Rangers moving forward. That’s something they will pursue at some point, but firstly he obviously wants to see if he can get back to playing.

“If they could get him back again it could be one of their best signings of the summer.”

How good is Steven Davis?

The 38-year-old could only feature over a handful of top-flight matches for Beale's side last season, but in that time, he averaged a cool 90.2% passing accuracy with only Ryan Jack bettering that number.

A veteran, Davis's presence in the dressing room could be crucial as Rangers look to bounce back from their opening-day defeat and worry Celtic with a title challenge.

Northern Ireland icon Chris Brunt even called Davis one of his country's greatest-ever players, putting him in elite company alongside the likes of George Best.

"Without a doubt, I think he is probably the greatest we've had," said Brunt on Davis.

"I know that's a big call considering some of the players we've had in the past in our history. I think his record speaks for himself.

"The number of caps he has, the way he conducts himself around the place, the way he conducts himself at his club, the way he looks after himself professionally. He keeps grinding it out doesn't he?"